TCU News: Micah Peavy is “versatile, defends, rebounds and can get other guys shots”

Basketball

College basketball predictions: Virginia, TCU and more surprise teams | The Athletic

The Big 12 is as good as it’s ever been, but the Frogs have one of the best backcourts in the conference and the country with good depth that will win those close conference games. Unlike many Big 12 teams, they boast significant depth, with the return of key players like JaKobe Coles, Micah Peavy, and Chuck O’Bannon Jr., enabling them to field a 10-man rotation when necessary.

Why Micah Peavy is TCU basketball’s biggest X-Factor | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“He’s making really good decisions, better than ever,” Dixon said. “The shooting has been good. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do. He’s versatile, defends, rebounds and can get other guys shots. He will make shots this year.” If he does then it’ll only help TCU achieve a third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Why TCU’s exhibition against Texas Wesleyan will be bigger than basketball | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Not only is it an opportunity for TWU athletes to compete against a Big 12 power, more importantly it’ll be a chance to bring awareness to cancer and honor the strength of Texas Wesleyan assistant coach Brian Wanamaker. The game will be apart of Coaches vs. Cancer and the Horned Frogs will encourage cancer screening at the game. Wanamaker is the brother of Brad Wanamaker, who played for Jamie Dixon at Pittsburgh from 2007-11. Brad scored over 1,000 points in his career under Dixon while Brian started at Central Connecticut State and then transferred to TWU in 2009.

Football

Tech, TCU set for Thursday night clash in Lubbock | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech will host TCU for a rare Thursday matchup at 6 p.m. and look to take back the Saddle Trophy in what will be the 66th all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals inside Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders seek to snap the Horned Frog's four-game win streak in the series as Tech's last win coincidentally came the last time the Red Raiders played on a Thursday night in 2018. Both teams are coming off their respective open dates.

TCU mailbag: Horned Frogs fans soundoff after K-State blowout | MSN

Coordinators: One, both or none gone after the season? As of today I think both Kendal Briles and Joe Gillespie will be back next season. With Briles only in his first season and having a close relationship with Dykes, I would be surprised if he doesn’t get another year. As bad as the K-State game was, Gillespie’s defense had shown improvement in the previous six games and he still coordinated a defense that was good enough to make the national title game. However, another loss like K-State and I think that conversation will change quickly.

Soccer

Knights Set For Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals Against TCU | UCF Athletics