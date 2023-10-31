Social Media Summary: TCU vs. Kansas State

In all honestly, TCU Twitter, or “X’, was pretty damn quiet last weekend, and probably, for good reason.

After a horrible, 38-point loss to Kansas State, there wasn’t much to brag about on the platform full of TCU burner accounts.

But — news surrounding the Horned Frogs off the field have completely taken the app by storm, and now, more than just TCU burners are posting about TCU Football. Once again, the Frogs have been thrust into the national spotlight.

Though, again, it’s not for the play on the field.

With Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal taking the app by storm, TCU fans have been able to join in on all the fun, with news released that the Frogs were tipped off to Michigan’s sign stealing...

Didn’t work against the Frogs, Harbaugh.

After a tough loss, and a bye week, it was good for TCU Twitter to see some activity this week.

Kansas State got 587 yards, went 10-13 on third down, and had 29 first downs in a total beatdown against TCU. https://t.co/0n1KSWtPjj pic.twitter.com/twzwPYp91T — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 22, 2023

First off, just quickly, about the game: It wasn’t a good performance during the Frogs’ last time on the football field.

An ugly loss to Kansas State in which the defense couldn’t stop a parked car, and Josh Hoover and the offense couldn’t get anything going at all...

Just depressing to watch. There were a lot more posts this weekend from TCU fans claiming they turned the game off early. I don’t blame them...

Column: TCU has big questions it needs to answer after the ugly 41-3 loss to Kansas State:https://t.co/wAcmYjOU8Z — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) October 22, 2023

This is a fantastic column by Steven Johnson on what’s gone wrong for the Frogs, and it’s gotten a lot of traction around TCU Twitter. Of course, our coverage was better, so if you haven’t read that, read that first...

But, Johnson does a good job laying things out here.

Between this and not singing the Alma Mater after the Colorado game…. https://t.co/LWFN2BCFPX — CHEEZ-IT Bowl Champion (@CheezItChampTCU) October 25, 2023

Here’s a video that got shared all around TCU Twitter, and it wasn’t for a good reason...

This interview by a Kansas State player, if what he’s saying is true, is just a horrible, horrible look for a Frogs program that’s already taken a massive step back.

This season is an embarrassment enough, at least compared to last year, and now players on opposing teams are made to think they’ve made us quit.

Just a horrible look for the Frogs and this coaching staff...

I love TCU. I hate Kendal Briles. If I found out he lost his job tonight I would legit celebrate. Get that scumbag off my team.



Go frogs — Boba Frog (@_BobaFrog_) October 22, 2023

Which many Frog fans have had enough with...

This post, while harsh, sums up a lot of fans’ reaction.

Debating why Kendal Briles isn’t cooking fries at McDonalds rn https://t.co/7CYSNKWXFF pic.twitter.com/u5N3lDgwGT — SchizoToad, Cactus Hater (@DrewTCU) October 22, 2023

But... here’s the highlight of the week:

TCU coaches learned from other staffs about Michigan’s “elaborate” sign-stealing before the CFP semifinal.



TCU changed signs but used “dummy” (old) signs to trick the Wolverines, coaches tell @YahooSports. TCU players were told to ignore the dummy signs.https://t.co/Ga2Qi8HxlG — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 26, 2023

Just one more reason to love the 2022-23 TCU Football team. Incredible in every aspect on the field, and off the field, we were just one step ahead of everyone else.

Ross Dellenger broke this news to the tune of 14.5K likes, and TCU was shot into the national spotlight once again.

Dummy plays! Coach Sonny Dykes and company used dummy signals to trick Harbaugh’s wolverines!

Coaching masterclass from Dykes last season leaves fans wondering, where’s that coaching gone? Is any of it the Head Coach’s fault?

The number of TCU signs on this Michigan sheet is obscene. From this and other shots they had 3+ laminated sheets with at least 50 signs decoded. That’s an entire scheme, which took TCU a month of bowl prep to replace. You can’t ask kids to learn 50 new signs in a week. https://t.co/L4gaCERWHB — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) October 27, 2023

Just wild. So many different accounts were making the best of their opportunity to poke fun at Michigan...

Unfortunately, this was the best it got on TCU ‘Twitter’ this week...

The loss to Kansas State didn’t impress anyone, and not too many are looking forward to Thursday night’s bout versus Texas Tech, at least not on X...

Until next week.