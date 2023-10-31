TCU News: “Actually, I was trying to win the first part of the season, too”

Texas Tech vs. TCU Picks, Best Bets and Prediction | AthlonSports.com

On Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the TCU Horned Frogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Red Raiders will win

McGuire, DeRuyter explain positional changes | dailytoreador.com

In a Monday morning news conference hosted at the Texas Tech Football Training Facility, head coach Joey McGuire and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter explained choices to transition players' positions while also highlighting the importance of a victory on Thursday over Texas Christian University for recruitment. Tech’s secondary will look different against TCU as a pair of safeties will alternate roles. Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said Junior C.J. Baskerville will move to boundary safety as super-senior Tyler Owens will rotate over to the star safety position.

Four things to know about TCU’s next opponent, Texas Tech | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

After a much needed bye week, TCU returns to the field on Thursday for the Battle for the Saddle against in-state rival Texas Tech. It’s a huge game for both teams as the Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3) and the Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3) hope to become bowl eligible. Both teams faced two ranked opponents in their final three games, so this a must-win for each program.

Tech looks to snap losing streak to TCU in Thursday night matchup | FOX 34

Tech, according to the release, is the only FBS school in the nation to have three different starting quarterbacks each of the last two seasons, Overall, McGuire has had four different starting QBs in his 21 career games at Tech. Tech QB Behren Morton returned to a full practice participant on Sunday - the first time he’s been a full participant since West Virginia, McGuire said, which was the game where Shough broke his left fibula. Morton is expected to start against the Horned Frogs. He suffered a sprain to his AC joint in his right shoulder in the same game where Shough was injured.

No. 7 Texas at TCU announced as a six-day selection | Burnt Orange Nation

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Nov. 11 matchup between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is a six-day selection with the game time and network to be determined following this weekend’s games.

Can Red Raiders find Thursday night magic to topple Horned Frogs? | Dallas Morning News

The Horned Frogs are going to lean on their stud running back Emani Bailey with starting quarterback Chandler Morris’ status in question. TCU has had a high-high and a low-low with true freshman Josh Hoover at the helm this season.

Desperate times start this week for Texas Tech football | Yahoo

Kenny Perry put a fine point on it Monday when asked if the intensity’s being ramped up compared to the first half of the season. “Actually, I was trying to win the first part of the season, too,” the Tech associate head coach said. “I was (angry) early. I’m still (angry). I’m not going to change that. Our guys are still fighting. Coaches got the same (intensity). These kids still believe in what we’re doing, so that has not changed.

Pro Frogs

WR Quentin Johnston emerges on offense in Chargers’ win over | Chargers Wire