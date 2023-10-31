Soccer: TCU bows out of Big 12 tournament with loss against UCF

TCU soccer saw its Big 12 Conference tournament title hopes fade during the second half of Monday evening’s match against UCF. Despite scoring the first goal of the contest, the third-seeded Horned Frogs conceded three second-half goals in a 3-2 loss to the sixth-seeded Knights in Austin on Monday evening. With its elimination from the conference tournament, TCU (10-6-3, 6-2-2 Big 12) will await its NCAA Tournament future when the bracket is released on Monday, Nov. 6. The Horned Frogs are on a two-game losing skid.

TCU took a 1-0 lead early in the first match, with midfielder/forward Gracie Brian cashing in an excellent pass from forward Seven Castain and beating the UCF goalkeeper during the sixth minute. The Horned Frogs took their one-goal advantage into the second half, where the Knights took control of the match with back-to-back goals during the 52nd and 66th minute. TCU tied the score in the 73rd minute, when reserve defender Maddie Mooney found the back of the net for her first career goal as a Horned Frog. The late-game heroics from Mooney weren’t enough for the Horned Frogs, however, with UCF once again scoring in the 82nd minute and holding off the TCU offense to secure its tournament victory.

TCU outshot UCF 16-12 and totaled eight corner kicks, while the Knights had only two corner kicks. The Horned Frogs managed only two shots on goal, however, while the Knights compiled five shots on goal and forced TCU offsides on four occasions. Olivia Hasler, Bella Diorio and Gracie Brian were also credited with assists for the Horned Frogs.