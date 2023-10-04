Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 6

As we prepare to enter Week 6 of the college football season, our staff members give their predictions for the slate of games scheduled this weekend.

Big 12

Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys - Fri. Oct. 6, 6:30 PM, ESPN

Anthony: Wildcats win by 3 scores

Austin: Kanas State rolls in this one.

Drew: Kansas State in a blowout.

Miles: Kansas State in a weird Friday night game that stays close for longer than it should.

Russ: Oklahoma State has been terrible this season. Give me Kansas State.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns - Sat. Oct. 7, 11:00 AM, ABC

Anthony: Sooners win in Dallas on Saturday and in Arlington in December

Austin: Texas pulls this one. The Sooners have an impressive offense, but the Longhorns are battle-tested.

Drew: Give me the Sooners in a close one. I think Brent Venables gets revenge from last year's disaster.

Miles: Much better game than last year, but I haven't seen anything from OU yet to give me confidence in them. They've played nobody. Texas wins a close one.

Russ: Oklahoma's offense has been tough to stop. Sooners take a close one.

UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks - Sat. Oct. 7, 3:00 PM, FOX

Anthony: Which team bounces back from last week’s disappointment? Will either have its starting QB back? Knights get first Big 12 win.

Austin: Kansas. If I knew Daniels would play the decision would be simple, but I'm still rolling with the Jayhawks.

Drew: I think Kansas gets back on track at home. A loss to Baylor at home is a lot worse than a loss to Texas at home.

Miles: I'm having a very hard time picking UCF after their embarrassing collapse last week, but with Jalon Daniels' status uncertain I have to go with the Knights. This will be a high scoring game.

Russ: I'll take Kansas to bounce back from their loss against the Longhorns.

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears - Sat. Oct. 7, 7:00 PM ESPN2

Anthony: Tech wins somewhat easily. Not understanding how the Bears are favored and don’t think McLane Stadium should give them much advantage.

Austin: Baylor. Although I no longer believe Texas Tech is the worst in the Big 12.

Drew: I think Baylor wins this one in an ugly game. I think Behren Morton gets picked off a couple times against Dave Aranda's defense.

Miles: Did Baylor finally figure things out last week in their comeback? Or was it just a Gus Malzahn collapse? I think Texas Tech should win this game, but I've said that a few times this year and been wrong...

Russ: Baylor builds on its comeback against UCF with another win over Texas Tech.

Top National Games

LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers - Sat. Oct. 7, 11:00 AM, ESPN

Anthony: Every national talking head had LSU in the Playoff, now the Bayou Bengals are on the brink of irrelevance. However, I can’t stop underrating Mizzou and will trust LSU one more time.

Austin: LSU, I gotta go with the Tigers. But, what's with these guys? They're one tough team to figure out.

Drew: LSU I think. The loss to Ole Miss was a poor showing from the LSU defense and I think this game is high scoring, but I have Malik Nabers having a big game to lead LSU to a win.

Miles: Which version of the LSU Tigers do we get this week? The version that beat the brakes off Mississippi State, or the version that gave up 700+ yards to Ole Miss? Give me the Tigers in a big win for Drinkwitz!

Russ: Jayden Daniels with a big game as LSU wins over the Tigers.

Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes - Sat. Oct. 7, 11:00 AM, FOX

Anthony: One could argue that the Terps have the better QB and RB in this one and this game may be more interesting than most people would think, but I just can’t pull the trigger. Buckeyes win.

Austin: I can't go against the Buckeyes in back-to-back weeks, no matter the opponent. Ohio State wins big.

Drew: Give me the Buckeyes in a strangely close game.

Miles: Ohio State is way too good up front for Maryland. The Terps might keep it close for a little while, but the Buckeyes win by 2+ scores.

Russ: I'll take the Buckeyes here, although Maryland could make it close.

Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins - Sat. Oct. 7, 2:00 PM, Pac 12 Network

Anthony: Congrats to Wazzu - I continue to disrespect the Cougars and they keep winning, and will again this week. The last 5 in this series have been one score games, and this should be another great one, but I’m taking UCLA

Austin: I'm siding with Washington State in this one. I'm aboard the Cameron Ward hype train.

Drew: I'll take the Cougars in this one. Cameron Ward is electric and I think he outscores the Bruins and Dante Moore in this one.

Miles: This should be a high-scoring game. A lot of the numbers point to UCLA in this one. Both teams coming off a bye. It will come down to the performance of freshman quarterback Dante Moore. Give me the Bruins as the PAC-12 starts to eat itself alive.

Russ: UCLA wins in a shootout on the West Coast.

Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies - Sat. Oct. 7, 2:30 PM, CBS

Anthony: You can still get Bama +2500 to win the National Championship. Roll Tide

Austin: This game has been too close for comfort in recent years, especially considering the difference in accomplishments between programs. As much as I hate to say it, Gig 'em. I'm picking A&M.

Drew: It feels like people have forgotten about Alabama after the loss to Texas despite a big win over Ole Miss and a blowout of Mississippi State on the road. Give me the Tide over the Aggies in this one.

Miles: Everything in me says I should take Alabama here... I think this will be a low-scoring, ugly game. The difference will be a defensive or special teams touchdown. Home-field advantage wins it for the Aggies.

Russ: ROOOOOOLLLLL TIDE.

Syracuse Orange at North Carolina Tar Heels - Sat. Oct. 7, 2:30 PM, ESPN

Anthony: Not sure if UNC has been good or just good enough. Think they’re good enough again here.

Austin: North Carolina is going to win this one.

Drew: UNC and Drake Maye win this one at home. Garrett Shrader is a stud but Maye is simply the better quarterback.

Miles: Tar Heels keep rolling.

Russ: Drake Maye impresses as the Tar Heels take down the Orange.

Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs - Sat. Oct. 7, 6:00 PM, ESPN

Anthony: We’re still in the “play with its food” part of the UGA season. Perhaps they see an undefeated top 20 opponent and turn on the jets for a blow out, either way Dawgs win.

Austin: This matchup is more intriguing than I would've guessed, but Georgia is far too talented.

Drew: Georgia silences some doubters with a blowout win at home over the Wildcats.

Miles: Georgia continues to find ways to win without looking like the best team in the country.

Russ: I'll take Georgia, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Wildcats make this interesting.

Notre Dame Frighting Irish at Louisville Cardinals - Sat. Oct. 7, 6:30 PM, ABC

Anthony: Am I going to have to talk to my kids about an undefeated Louisville? No, Notre Dame cruises

Austin: I'm siding with the Fighting Irish in this battle.

Drew: Sam Hartman explodes in this one after a few weeks of slow offense from the Irish. Notre Dame wins this one by 10 points.

Miles: Louisville might be 5-0, but they haven't looked particularly great. Notre Dame smacked the NC State team that Louisville beat by 3 last week. The Irish continue their ACC dominance.

Russ: Sam Hartman performs well and the Irish cruise over the Cardinals.

Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys - Sat. Oct. 7, 7:00 PM, FOX

Anthony: Fresno may be a better team than Texas Tech and will have a better time in Wyoming. Bulldogs win.

Austin: The best Group of 5 team continues to solidify their status. Fresno State all the way.

Drew: Give me the Cowboys at home in a very close and fun game.

Miles: Fresno State finds a way to win in Laramie.

Russ: Fresno State takes this one in the mountains.

Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard

Staff Standings

