TCU News: “It’s powerful, it’s trailblazing, it’s courage”

When I turn to my past, it inspires me to see everything I've done to be exactly where I am now, but I don't believe in taking any steps back. I keep going, even when I'm tired, and I hope to serve as the spokesman for everyone else to keep working hard. I know I am capable of doing anything I put my mind to. I have a strong motivation and belief – I just have to stay focused. A lot of times on the field, I have to stand up to somebody way bigger than I am, but I fight back because I know I have a strength deep inside me to win. Every time I feel like getting discouraged, I think about what my future can hold if I keep pushing.

So the maturation process for the Cyclones’ front seven must quicken significantly as it prepares to face a high-tempo Horned Frogs offense that ranks 14th nationally in average yards per game at 487.4. Quarterback Chandler Morris has thrown 11 touchdown passes to only three interceptions and playmakers abound across all skill position groups — just like last week against the Sooners. “You’ve got a quarterback that’s played a ton of football, especially in their system,” Campbell said of TCU, which reached the national title game last season before being blown out by Georgia. “So, to me, you’re playing a football team that knows how to win. The fabric of being a championship football team certainly lies within their program, so it will be a great challenge for us.”

Following a 50-20 road loss against Oklahoma, the Cyclones face their second Big 12 opponent of the year in TCU.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase addressed media members at his weekly press conference on Tuesday to preview his team’s upcoming game against TCU. Sonny Dykes’ press conference can be found below as well.

The Frogs were without senior leader Brandon Coleman up front, but during his weekly presser head coach Sonny Dykes says he expects the big guard to return. “He’s playing, he started practice today,” Dykes said. “He looked better than I anticipated so I was encouraged by that.”

“You look on the offensive side of the football, they’ve done a great job of recruiting there and they’ve had playmakers for the last seven years,” Campbell said. “Maybe as good as anybody in the conference, in terms of speed, athleticism, (and) the ability to make plays.

A century later, Jack Trice's story still resonates with ISU

“What you’re honoring is this man having the act of courage to come and break the color barrier here at Iowa State in athletics,” coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday. “It’s powerful. It’s not a gimmick. It’s not a T-shirt. It’s not a uniform. “It’s trailblazing. It’s courage (that) probably, in a lot of ways, what we’re missing today in our society – being willing to stand for something and being about something.”

