TCU News: Dylan Wright ready to “breakout and become a great player.”

Football

West Virginia defense putting stamp on season | WVSports

After allowing 21 points and 312 yards in the first two quarters with 8 explosive plays with a bundle of missed tackles, the defense was the difference in the final two.West Virginia held the Horned Frogs scoreless with only 121 yards and only a pair of runs over 10-yards. In the third quarter, the Mountaineers permitted only one total yard.

Iowa State-TCU Gameday Primer | Iowa State University Athletics

Iowa State has won three of the last four meetings in the series, with last season's loss in Fort Worth the outlier … ISU has won the last three games in Ames by an average of 22 points … one connection in the game is ISU defensive lineman Trent Jones and TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor, who were high school teammates at Minnesota powerhouse Eden Prairie High School.

Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel is grateful to “do what I love,” while paying tribute to his family | CycloneFanatic.com | CycloneFanatic: The Internet's most popular site for fans of the Iowa State Cyclones

That’s the plan — especially on Saturday against the Horned Frogs, who boast the Big 12’s second-most prolific passing offense (293.8 yards per game) as well as its second-worst passing defense (262.4 yards per game). “We know if we’re getting man we’ve got to go win a certain way, or if we’re getting zone we’ve got to go win a certain way,” Noel said. “So just the guys preparing and being here throughout the week and watching the film over and over again really helps us know what we’re gonna get, and when that time comes, we’ll get open.”

Watch: Everything TCU HC Sonny Dykes had to say at Tuesday's presser: Iowa State | 247Sports

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly media presser to discuss the confidence in his depth, offensive line play, receiver play and his thoughts on Iowa State.

More comfortable than ever, TCU receiver Dylan Wright is hoping to break out | MSN

So how can Wright evolve from just a talented touchdown scorer to becoming a go-to option on the outside? Building chemistry with Morris is at the top of the checklist. “If we can keep Dylan practicing consistently and Chandler can develop some type of rapport with him then I anticipate him getting better and better and breakout and become a great player.”

Iowa State defense looking to rebound from ‘unacceptable’ showing | Daily Nonpareil

For a defense that has ranked amongst the top of the Big 12 in every defensive metric over the past half decade, Saturday’s showing was an anomaly, but it also showed some of the issues on that side of the ball for the Cyclones this season. Safety Jeremiah Cooper went far in his criticism of the 50-20 loss to the Sooners. “Looking at that game, we have to fix everything,” he said. “Fifty points for Iowa State defense is unacceptable. When we looked back at it, we have to go back to square one and just keep fighting from there.”

Pro Frogs

Steelers Sign Gigantic former Lions Tackle | Steelers Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing tackle Obinna Eze to their practice squad, according to a report by Jordan Schultz. Eze, 25, is in his second professional season. The 6-foot-8, 325-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria, joined the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent coming out of TCU in 2022

Women’s Basketball

Prince Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team | TCU Athletics