Non-Rev Roundup: TCU swim and dive starts 2023 season

Swimming and Diving

TCU swimming and diving kicked off their season this past Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee at the FSU Classic. In a field of four teams, including Florida State, Liberty University, and Georgia Tech, the women’s team took second place and the men’s team took third for the Frogs in a three-team field.

The women’s relay teams had a great meet, winning both the 200-yard free and the 400-yard free behind times of 1:33.91 and 3:25.38 respectively. Swimming on the relay team were Serena Gould, Mikayla Popham, Olivia Rhodes, and Tania Quaglieri. Rhodes also picked up a win in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.57. Quaglieri had a strong performance individually as well with a win in the 200-yard backstroke thanks to a time of 2:02.56. Anna Kwong took home gold for the Frogs with a victory on the three-meter thanks to an excellent score of 297.35.

On the men’s side, Piotr Sadlowski was victorious in the 100-yard fly with a great time of 47.96. Freshman, Kito Camossato, had the final win of the day for TCU with a time of 55.43 in the 100-yard breaststroke. TCU Swim and Dive’s next meet will take place in Fort Worth on Friday, Oct. 13.

Cross Country

TCU cross country traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas last Friday for the Chile Pepper Festival where the women’s team finished a solid eighth in a field of 34 finishing teams and the men’s team finished fourteenth in a field of 30 finishing teams.

Graydon Morris had the best finish of any Frog runner at the event as he ran an excellent 24:46.40 in the 8k to finish in 18th place. Noah Winters was the second TCU runner on the men’s side to finish with a strong time of 25:40.00, good for 65th place. Stone Burke finished just outside of the top 100 in 105th place thanks to a solid time of 25:13.7.

London Culbreath led the way on the women’s side for TCU, finishing in 25th place thanks to a good time of 17:41.70 in the 5k. Peyton McQuillan joined Culbreath in the top 50 as she came in 43rd place with a very solid time of 18:06.2. Mariana Martinez and Josey Whitaker rounded out the top 100 finishers for the Frogs as they took 72nd and 84th with strong times of 18:36.6 and 18:42.7 respectively.

The next meet for the Frogs will take place in College Station for the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Friday, Oct. 13. That will be the last regular season meet for the Frogs before they head to Ames, Iowa on Oct. 28 for the Big 12 Championships.

Our Top 5 individual results from today's Chile Pepper Festival! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/HuWOq9LDxS — TCU Track & Field (@TCUTrackField) September 29, 2023

Men’s Golf

TCU men’s golf took part in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth this past Monday and Tuesday. The Frogs finished 15th with a team score of 30 over par in a very strong field of 15 teams.

Gustav Frimodt was the top golfer for the Frogs in the tournament as he shot three under par and finished in a tie for twelfth individually. Frimodt had a very good first day of competition where he shot a two-under 68 and then a four-under 66 in the first and second rounds. Brandon Massey had a solid tournament as well, finishing at nine over par, good for a tie for 57th place. Massey finished strong with a one over 71 in his last round for his best eighteen holes in the tournament. Jack Beauchamp and Andrew Petruzzelli finished within a stroke of each other at twelve and thirteen over and in a tie for 66th and 69th respectively.

The Frogs will next head to Hockley, Texas, and The Clubs at Houston Oaks for the Big 12 Match Play tournament taking place next week on Oct. 9-11.