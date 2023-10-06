 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frogs Up Podcast: Iowa State Preview

TCU Football looks to get back into the win column vs. the Cyclones

By Anthony North and Russell Hodges
TCU Football heads to Ames, Iowa where it has not defeated the Cyclones since 2015. With both teams coming off a loss, sitting 1-1 in Big 12 play, this game can be a turning point in the season. We break down what ISU has looked like through 5 weeks, how it will attack the Horned Frogs, who the top players will be for TCU, and the keys to a TCU victory.

Also: a look at the slim slate of Big 12 contests, headlined by Red River Shootout between Oklahoma & Texas. Plus: TCU Soccer wins sixth straight & Men’s Tennis charging forward in Fall ITA All-American Championships

