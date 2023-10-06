Frogs Up Podcast: Iowa State Preview

TCU Football heads to Ames, Iowa where it has not defeated the Cyclones since 2015. With both teams coming off a loss, sitting 1-1 in Big 12 play, this game can be a turning point in the season. We break down what ISU has looked like through 5 weeks, how it will attack the Horned Frogs, who the top players will be for TCU, and the keys to a TCU victory.

Also: a look at the slim slate of Big 12 contests, headlined by Red River Shootout between Oklahoma & Texas. Plus: TCU Soccer wins sixth straight & Men’s Tennis charging forward in Fall ITA All-American Championships

