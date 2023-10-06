TCU News: “ I want to show out for Fort Worth and all of my people.”

Horned Frogs begin stretch with 3 of 4 games on the road when they visit Iowa State | AP News

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State offensive line vs. TCU front seven. The Cyclones have allowed just three sacks, tied for fourth fewest nationally. They had given up 12 through five games a year ago. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 with 16 sacks.

Dylan Wright – Wide Receiver

Due to a few injuries this season, Wright hasn’t been the most available receiver for the Horned Frogs, but when he has seen the field, he’s made the most of his opportunities. Iowa State has allowed four passing touchdowns longer than 20 yards in the last two games, so a big-time threat like Wright should be at the top of the defense’s watch list if he suits up this week.

Question of the week: BYU has almost two weeks to prepare for TCU with a bye weekend this week. Name one thing you believe coaches and players will be able to work on to improve the team during this time.

Saturday night’s Big 12 football game at Jack Trice Stadium is pivotal to both teams’ success moving forward. TCU will be hungry to prove its three-point losses this season are flukes, and Iowa State needs a win in order to keep nurturing realistic hopes they can eventually achieve bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

TCU was my choice coming out of high school, but I had a lot of people in my ear pushing me elsewhere. But I always knew that if I entered the transfer portal, TCU would be the school I would come back to. Now, I'm wearing a jersey with double ones, my favorite number, playing with my city on my back and TCU on my helmet. I want to show out for Fort Worth and all of my people.

