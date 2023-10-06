How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Game 5: at Iowa State Cyclones

OCT. 6 | JACK TRICE STADIUM (61,500) | AMES, IA | 7:00 PM

TV: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports App // FoxSports.com

Talent: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 111 or 203

Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270 Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

After playing four of its first five games at home, TCU will leave the state of Texas for the first time this season when it travels to Iowa State for a Saturday 7 p.m. game on FS1.

In last week’s West Virginia contest, TCU had its 10-game winning streak in Big 12 regular-season play, coinciding with the arrival of Head Coach Sonny Dykes, snapped. It tied for 11th-longest in conference history.

TCU is 7-0 in road games under Dykes with its seven-game winning streak tying Michigan and North Carolina for second nationally and trailing only Georgia’s 12. The Horned Frogs’ last road loss was its last trip to Ames, a 48-14 defeat in the 2021 regular-season finale.

After defeating Iowa State 62-14 in last year’s final regular season contest, the Horned Frogs are facing the Cyclones for the second time in their last four conference games.

Dykes is the fastest TCU head coach to 16 wins, taking just 19 games, since Francis Schmidt was 16- 0-2 in his opening 18 contests from 1929-30.

TCU is 16-1 under Dykes when ahead or even in turnover margin. The lone loss was against West Virginia when neither team committed a turnover. TCU does not have a turnover in its last two games.

Dykes is 1-0 as a head coach against Iowa State.

TCU has just 26 scholarship players remaining from its 5-7 team in 2021, the year prior to Dykes arriving as head coach.

The Horned Frogs will play nine of 12 regularseason games in Texas.

Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to win a CFP game.

SERIES HISTORY

TCU and Iowa State will be meeting for just the 15th time in their history.

TCU holds a 9-5 series lead, including a 6-5 advantage since the Horned Frogs began Big 12 play in 2012.

Prior to last season’s 62-14 win in Sonny Dykes’ first year as head coach, TCU had dropped its previous three games against the Cyclones and four of the past five.

TCU has lost its last three games in Ames with the last win at Jack Trice Stadium being 45-21 in 2015.

TCU is 3-3 versus Iowa State in Ames, 5-2 in Fort Worth and 1-0 at neutral sites (2005 Houston Bowl).

Prior to TCU beginning Big 12 play in 2012, the teams had not met since a 27-24 Horned Frogs’ victory in the 2005 Houston Bowl.

The series began with a 27-10 TCU win in Fort Worth in 1995.

NOTING THE HORNED FROGS

Emani Bailey is second in the Big 12 and eighth nationally in rushing yards with 538. He has topped 100 yards in three games this season.

Chandler Morris ranks second in the Big 12 and 10th in the country in total offense at 330.8 yards per game. He is the first TCU quarterback since at least 1996 to pass for at least two touchdowns in the opening five games of a season.

JP Richardson has a team-best 17 receptions and is just the second player in history to score a touchdown for and against the Horned Frogs. He found the end zone last season for Oklahoma State versus TCU.

TCU’s defense has allowed just five touchdowns over the last four games. The Horned Frogs top the Big 12 with 16 sacks and have held opponents to a 47.2 completion percentage the last four contests.

UNIFORM WATCH:

WEATHER:

It’s forecasted to be a clear chilly night in Ames on Saturday, with a slight breeze and the temperature around 50 degrees at kickoff.

DEPTH CHARTS: