Game Thread: TCU Football at Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones (2-3; 1-1 Big 12) entered the 2023 season under a black cloud of roster turmoil as many of its key players were embroiled in a gambling scandal and were suspended or dismissed as a result, including starting QB Hunter Dekkers and starting RB Jihrel Brock. Coming off a shellacking in Norman at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners, new QB Rocco Becht and the Cyclones return to Ames and Jack Trice Stadium for the Jack Trice Legacy Game, honoring the stadium namesake and Cyclone legend 100 years after his death.

The TCU Horned Frogs also enter the game following a loss, falling at home last week to West Virginia. It’s the second conference road game this season for TCU, having defeated the Houston Cougars in H-Town to welcome the Cougars to the Big 12. TCU has one of the most prolific offenses in the conference when it comes to accumulating yards, however remains one of the worst in country at converting those yards into points, ranking 122nd nationally in Red Zone Scoring Percentage.

How will it play out Saturday Nights under the lights as the Cyclones & Horned Frogs battle to move to 2-1 in the Big 12? Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!