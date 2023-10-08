Football: Injury looms large as TCU falls to Iowa State 27-14

TCU football suffered its second consecutive loss on Saturday evening, with the Horned Frogs falling 27-14 against Iowa State on the road. TCU also sustained a significant injury during the game, as starting quarterback Chandler Morris struggled in the first half before an awkward tackle on a short rush resulting in a left knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the evening. Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover entered in relief, fumbling his first snap and throwing an interception that resulted in one of the four TCU turnovers in the loss. The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will return home for a game against BYU next Saturday.

Last night was tough, but I thought #TCU QB Josh Hoover looked fine once he settled in a bit. Here are a few throws I liked from his game.



Plus, I liked some of the red zone play designs that didn't end up working out.



Full breakdown coming for the MMQB tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ltrz3yVka0 — Jamie Plunkett (@FrogPreacher) October 8, 2023

TCU moved the ball well during the first half, where the Horned Frogs accumulated over 200 yards of total offense behind a stellar effort from running back Emani Bailey, who ended the evening with 152 rushing yards on 21 carries. TCU saw two promising drives stall on turnovers, with Morris throwing one red-zone interception before another pass to wide receiver Dylan Wright looked to be a completion, but Wright had the ball ripped from his hands. TCU also turned the ball over on downs after Morris and Bailey collided in the backfield on a fourth-and-1 play that resulted in a 3-yard loss for the Horned Frogs.

The TCU defense held its own throughout the first half, limiting Iowa State to 10 points while the Cyclones missed a 49-yard field goal during the second quarter. Iowa State held a 10-7 halftime lead over the Horned Frogs, whose lone touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Morris to wide receiver Savion Williams. The Cyclones extended their lead early in the third quarter, scoring on a 55-yard rushing touchdown from Abu Sama III. Morris exited the game on TCU’s ensuing drive, which resulted in a fumble and a sack that preceded a lengthly Iowa State scoring drive that concluded with a 1-yard touchdown throw by Rocco Becht.

Emani Bailey ran 21 times for 152 yards against Iowa State. The #TCU RB averaged 7.2 YPC and continues to be one of the best backs in the Big 12.



He runs like he was shot out of a cannon. pic.twitter.com/R151RbQW4x — Jamie Plunkett (@FrogPreacher) October 8, 2023

Hoover’s interception late in the third quarter led to a 21-yard field goal for the Cyclones, who took a 27-7 lead with the boot from kicker Chase Contreraz. TCU drove the ball all the way to the Iowa State 4-yard line on its next series, but running back Corey Wren dropped a wide open pass on a wheel route that led to a turnover on downs for the Horned Frogs. TCU’s final two drives culminated with an interception on a double-pass attempt from wide receiver J.P. Richardson and a 9-yard touchdown from Hoover to wide receiver Blake Nowell. Hoover completed 11-of-19 passes for 119 yards in the loss on Saturday night.