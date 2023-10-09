Volleyball: TCU splits home series against Cincinnati

TCU volleyball returned to Schollmaier Arena for a series of Big 12 Conference home matches against Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday. The Horned Frogs went five sets in the series opener on Friday, with the Bearcats outlasting TCU for a 3-2 victory. The Horned Frogs bounced right back with a dominant three-set win over Cincinnati on Saturday to split the conference series. TCU (11-6, 4-2 Big 12) will travel later this week for Big 12 matches against Oklahoma on Wednesday evening and West Virginia on Saturday evening.

A beauty of a block from Jay and Sarah! Sarah has four blocks tonight for the Frogs @_sarahsylvester#GoFrogs | #OneWay pic.twitter.com/jo3JvIubg4 — TCU Volleyball (@TCUvolleyball) October 7, 2023

Friday: Cincinnati 3, TCU 2

Several Horned Frogs recorded double-doubles during TCU’s five-set marathon against the Bearcats on Friday evening. Melanie Parra led the offense with 23 kills and added 14 digs, while Audrey Nalls followed with a season-high 18 kills and 14 digs. Jalyn Gibson totaled 16 kills for the Horned Frogs, who saw Riley Buckley run the offense to the tune of 46 assists. Despite TCU outblocking Cincinnati 28-14 and holding the Bearcats to a .185 hitting percentage, the Horned Frogs committed 25 hitting errors and 11 service errors, which allowed Cincinnati to escape and hand TCU a 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 14-16 loss. Sarah Sylvester compiled a team-leading nine blocks to anchor the Horned Frog defense.

Saturday: TCU 3, Cincinnati 0

The Horned Frogs emerged with renewed energy on Saturday, dominating the Bearcats for a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 win in straight sets. TCU’s front-row defense completely shut down the Cincinnati offense, as the Horned Frogs forced 24 hitting errors on only 26 kills (.021 hitting percentage). On the other side of the floor, TCU finished with a .362 hitting percentage. Riley Buckley dished out 30 assists and Jalyn Gibson led the offense with 16 kills, while Melanie Parra added 12 kills. Sarah Sylvester continued her red-hot defensive run on the front line, leading the Horned Frogs with eight blocks while Gibson added four blocks. Cecily Bramschreiber recorded a team-high 10 digs on the back line for TCU.