Frogs Up Podcast: Iowa State Recap

It was another rough day for the TCU Horned Frogs as the trip to Ames resulted in a big loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. We breakdown the Frogs failures, any positive takeaways, and discuss the Chandler Morris knee injury and the impact for TCU in this game and going forward.

Plus: Big 12 Week 6 recap, Soccer falls to Texas Tech and Volleyball splits the series with Cincinnati.

