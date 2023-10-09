Soccer: TCU scores Big 12 victory over Kansas

No. 23 TCU soccer continued Big 12 Conference action on Thursday evening, when the Horned Frogs defeated Kansas 1-0 to extend their winning streak to six games. That streak came to a conclusion earlier today, however, with TCU conceding a tough 1-0 loss against No. 7 Texas Tech in Lubbock. The Horned Frogs (9-4-2, 5-1-1 Big 12) have three Big 12 games remaining on the schedule, with TCU set to host Houston on Thursday evening before the Horned Frogs return to Garvey-Rosenthal for another home game against Baylor on Sunday.

Thursday: TCU 1, Kansas 0

Gracie Brian recorded her third game-winner this season, scoring off assists from Skylar Heinrich and Zoe Calyer in the 40th minute to help the Horned Frogs secure a one-goal advantage over the Jayhawks, who were unable to find an equalizer against a stout TCU defense. Lauren Kellett finished with one save as well as her seventh shutout this season for the Horned Frogs, who had 12 shots and three shots on goal to outpace the Kansas offense, which was limited to only six shots and one shot on goal. TCU earned eight corner kicks in the game, while the Jayhawks were held to only one corner. Camryn Lancaster compiled three shots including two shots on goal to help pace the TCU offense in the victory.

Sunday: Texas Tech 1, TCU 0

The Horned Frogs played a scoreless first half against the seventh-ranked Red Raiders, who capitalized on a turnover in the TCU zone to score a game-winner during the 72nd minute. Despite the loss, TCU applied plenty of pressure on the offensive end, outshooting Texas Tech 8-5 and outpacing the Red Raiders 5-3 in shots on goal. Lauren Kellett finished with two saves for the TCU defense, while AJ Hennessey spearheaded the charge on offense with two shots on goal. Gracie Brian, Seven Castain and Olivia Hasler each had shots on goal for the Horned Frogs, who had gone 365 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.