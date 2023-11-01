TCU News: “At TCU we’re going to have to be a blue collar, hard-nosed, tough football team.”

Football

Return of the Back: State of Texas leading charge for individual rushers in FBS | Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Texas is home to four of nation's top 11 rushers with Jonathon Brooks, Tahj Brooks, Ish Mahdi, and Emani Bailey leading charge

How TCU used to bye week to reset after the blowout loss to Kansas State | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

So what type of team do the Horned Frogs want to be? “When you get your tail kicked like we did against Kansas State it forces you to make sure you know who you are,” Dykes said. “For us at TCU we’re going to have to be a blue collar, hard-nosed, tough football team. That’s what they’ve been around here and that’s historically given them a chance to be successful.”

Red Raiders get set for TCU, final push for bowl eligibility | RedRaiderSports

“With the bye week, I’m gonna say that was a much needed bye week,” receiver Myles Price said in a press conference Monday. “We got to get some players back, I got to get my legs back up under me. That’s definitely been a big thing. And the vibe around practice is just like, everybody control what you can control, do your job. That’s the biggest thing, I feel like if we all do our job we’ll come out victorious.”

TCU OL Willis Patrick discusses upcoming game versus Texas Tech | 247Sports

TCU offensive lineman Willis Patrick met with the media this week to discuss the season, the upcoming game against Texas Tech, how the offensive line is performing and what the mindset is for the team the last four games of the regular season.

TCU RB Emani Bailey preparing for showdown with Texas Tech | 247Sports