Non-Rev Roundup: TCU equestrian defeats two top-10 schools

Equestrian

TCU Equestrian had a double header this past Saturday in Martin, Tennessee against two top-ten-ranked programs. The number one ranked Frogs stayed undefeated on the season, taking down both number ten ranked UT Martin and number five ranked Georgia, improving to 5-0 on the season.

The first meet was against UT Martin where the Frogs won comfortably by a score of 12-7. TCU started fast with a clean 5-0 sweep in Horsemanship. Giorgia Medows was the top scorer from both sides and took home MOP honors after a 77-point ride to win a point for TCU. Mattie Dukes finished right behind Medows with a 76.5-point ride to narrowly edge out her UTM counterpart for a TCU point. Shea Graham picked up a win for the Frogs thanks to a 75.5-point ride. Jessica McAllister and Payton Boutelle completed the sweep for the Frogs with wins behind rides of 74.5 points and 73.5 points respectively.

TCU and UTM would tie the next event 2-2 in Fences to move the total score to 7-2. Ashleigh Scully earned MOP honors for the event thanks to a great 85-point ride that was tied for the highest score in the event. Ella Bostwick tied the event at two a piece with a win for the Frogs after a very solid 83-point ride.

TCU would lose their first and only event of the meet against UTM as the Skyhawks won Reining by a score of 3-2. Graham won her second point of the day for the Frogs behind a 68.5-point ride and Lannie-Jo Lisac won her first point of the day for the Frogs with a 68-point ride.

The Frogs would finish strong and clinch the win with a 3-2 win in Flat thanks in part to Scully earning her second MOP award of the day after an excellent 88-point ride. Lilly Goldstein and Lex Lipacis both had solid 81-point rides to win points for TCU and clinch the event.





The meet with Georgia was an exciting one as the Frogs won a nail biter by a score of 8-7. The Frogs had to fight from behind in this one as they dropped the first event, Reining, by a score of 3-1. Graham improved to 3-0 on the day with the lone Frog win in Reining thanks to a 70-point ride.

Flat was next where UGA and TCU tied at 2-2 in the event. Scully earned her third MOP award of the day thanks to a phenomenal 90-point ride to win her matchup for the Frogs. Goldstein also picked up her second win of the day thanks to an 87-point ride to beat her UGA opponent by one point.

The Frogs stormed back in Horsemanship with a 4-0 sweep of the Bulldogs. Mattie Dukes took home MOP honors in Horsemanship thanks to a 75-point ride to win a point for TCU. Medows has the highest score of any rider in the event with a 76-point ride to win her matchup for the Frogs. McAllister and Graham closed out the event with two wins for the Frogs thanks to scores of 75 and 73.5 respectively.

Georgia would win the final event of the day but not by a wide enough margin to catch the Frogs as TCU won a point and forced a tie in Fences to clinch the meet. Scully was the lone winner for the Frogs in the event as she secured her fourth victory to wrap up an excellent performance across both matches. Scully scored an 83 on her ride while Bostwick tied her opponent after an 85-point ride. TCU will be back in action against Baylor at Bear Creek Farms in Burleson, Texas on Friday, Nov. 10.

Rifle

TCU Rifle hosted a meet this past Saturday featuring the top three teams in the nation in number one ranked West Virginia, the number two ranked Frogs, and number three ranked Nebraska. TCU finished with a team score of 4730 that landed them in second place in the meet behind the Mountaineers. TCU had the best score of the three schools in air rifle, shooting a 2383 in the event. The Frogs finished second in smallbore with a 2347 in the event.

Stephanie Grundsoe was the best shooter for the Frogs in the meet as she finished with an aggregate score of 1188, good for third overall individually. Grundsoe tied for the best score in air rifle, firing a 597, and the third best shooter in smallbore, firing a 591. Katie Zaun had a very good meet for TCU as she finished in a tie for fifth place individually behind an aggregate score of 1184. Zaun finished fifth in both smallbore and air rifle firing scores of 589 and 595 respectively.

Jeanne Haverhill was the third and final Frog to finish in the top ten individually as she fired an aggregate score of 1179 to finish in tenth place overall. Haverhill tied for the third best score in air rifle, firing a 596 in the event, and finished with the thirteenth best score in smallbore, firing a 583 in the event. TCU will next host Alaska Fairbanks in Fort Worth this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5.

Cross Country

TCU Cross Country competed in the Big 12 Championship this past Saturday in Ames, Iowa. The Frogs finished in eleventh place out of twelve teams on the men’s side (just ahead of Baylor who finished in last) and in eighth place out of 14 teams on the women’s side. Gracie Morris was the best runner for the Frogs on Saturday as she had an excellent time in the 6K of 20:33.60, good for 22nd place individually.

Tabitha Kalunde Ngao was the second best finisher on the women’s side for TCU with a time of 21:22.30, landing her in 47th place overall. London Culbreath was the third Frog in the top 60 as she finished with a time of 21:31.30. Olivia Andrews and Gabby Martin closed out the top five finishers for the Frogs with times of 21:59.30 and 22:20.70 good for 67th and 80th place respectively.

Graydon Morris was the best runner on the men’s side for TCU with a time of 24:08.80 in the 8K, landing him in 39th place individually. Stone Burke had a solid meet as well with a time of 25:21.20 and ending in 76th place overall. Finishing just outside the top 80 was CJ Meyer who ended up in 81st place behind a time of 25:31.90. Noah Winters and Grant Martinez rounded out the top five for TCU with times of 25:43.60 and 25:45.10 and placing in 89th and 90th respectively. TCU will continue its postseason in Fayetteville, Arkansas for the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday, Nov. 10.