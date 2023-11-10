TCU News: “If this doesn’t get you excited, you should go find something else to do”

Basketball

Coles tied a career-high with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. “I’ve always been ready for this moment, I’ve been working hard this summer,” Coles said. “I’ve been consistent with my work. I’m happy the shots are falling, but continuing to keep working and getting better is what I’m focused on.”

The Horned Frogs (2-0) led by 10 at halftime and by 22 after holding Omaha scoreless over the first five and a half minutes of the second half. TCU eventually led by as many as 27 points while outrebounding the Mavericks 52-25, forging a 50-18 edge in points in the paint and producing 23 second-chance points.

But that’s not what Spike saw. He saw a distracted Sonny. One more concerned about the next thing than the current one. Sonny wasn’t celebrating. Sonny was worrying about Washington. “I remember him pulling me to the side and saying, ‘son, if this doesn’t get you excited, you should go find something else to do,” TCU is Texas’ fourth-most played opponent in football history behind Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Baylor. TCU and Texas have played in three centuries and at least once in 14 consecutive decades dating back to the 1890s. That should mean something. For at least 60 more minutes in Week 11, it’ll mean a lot. Texas is playing for a Big 12 championship berth and a route to the College Football Playoff. TCU is trying to avoid becoming the first national runner-up to miss a bowl game the following year since Texas in 2010.

“Beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse are both experiencing growth and popularity on a national level,” Yormark said in a news release. “The additions will allow incoming and current members to compete for national championships under the Big 12 umbrella while expanding the league’s footprint across new sports.” With the addition of four new member institutions next athletic year, the Big 12 lineup in beach volleyball will include Arizona, Arizona State, TCU and Utah.

According to head coach Steve Sarkisian, both safeties Jalen Catalon and Kitan Crawford will be available vs. the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night. Not only that, but offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones - the latter of which missed Saturday's matchup vs. Kansas State, will also be available. Oh, and there is also the small bit of news that starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will be making his return on Saturday as well.

Can we really consider Saturday’s final Texas-TCU matchup a well disguised manhole since the Frogs have won seven of the last nine meetings? How about TCU coach Sonny Dykes, who has a personal three-game winning streak over the Longhorns dating back to his days coaching Jared Goff at Cal?

