Game Thread: TCU Football vs. Texas Longhorns

The TCU Horned Frogs (4-5; 2-4 Big 12) will host the Texas Longhorns (8-1; 5-1 Big 12) for the last time as members together in the Big 12 Conference. It’s an in-state showdown that dates back to 1897, with the Frogs dominating the series since joining the league in 2012, winning eight of the eleven games during that period.

Texas enters the game ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings and is very much still in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship. The Longhorns likely control it’s own destiny for a bid into the Playoff if it were to win out the remainder of its games: a one-loss Big 12 champ with a road win over Alabama would be an impossible resume to snub.

TCU meanwhile has had an incredibly disappointing season, perhaps the most disappointing follow-up campaign for a team that played for a national championship since the Texas Longhorns’ 5-7 season in 2010. TCU will look to prevent the Longhorns from earning that spot in the Playoff, maintaining the Horned Frogs’ status as the only team from the state to reach the Playoff and the only team from the Big 12 to win a game in the 4-team Playoff.

Can TCU play spoiler to the Texas Longhorns’ dream season and continue a push for bowl eligibility? Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!