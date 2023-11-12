Men’s Basketball: TCU continues hot start with win over Omaha

After a dominant showing against Southern on Monday evening, TCU men’s basketball returned to Schollmaier Arena for another nonconference home game against Omaha on Thursday evening. Behind a team-high 21 points from JaKobe Coles, who also tied his career best in that category, the Horned Frogs rolled over the Mavericks 82-60 to remain unbeaten in nonconference play. TCU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) will host another nonconference home game on Tuesday, with the Horned Frogs slated to take on the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

5 Offensive Boards

6 Deflections

Emanuel Miller finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and a team-high three steals for the Horned Frogs, while Micah Peavy and Jameer Nelson Jr. each added 10 points in the win. Nelson Jr. also snagged three steals for the Horned Frogs, who overcame 16 turnovers by shooting 49.5 percent from the field and going 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. Omaha struggled from the charity stripe, finishing 10-for-22 (45.5 percent) in the loss. Ernest Udeh Jr. grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who crushed Omaha on the glass with a 52-25 rebounding advantage for the game. TCU’s success on the boards led to 50 points in the paint as well as 23 second chance points on the offensive side of the ball.

TCU saw several players contribute off the bench during Thursday’s game. Essam Mostafa recorded seven points and six rebounds, while three players including Chuck O’Bannon Jr., Avery Anderson III and Xavier Cork each totaled four points. The Horned Frogs forced 16 turnovers and scored 20 points off turnovers in the victory. TCU also finished with 22 bench points, while the Mavericks compiled only 14 bench points in the nonconference game. Coles turned in a nearly flawless shooting performance for the Horned Frogs, scoring his 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range. Coles also went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, converting 50 percent of the team’s free throws.