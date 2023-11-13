Volleyball: Reverse sweep highlights back-to-back wins over No. 20 Baylor

The TCU volleyball team entered its Big 12 Conference series against No. 20 Baylor in dire need of some victories. After suffering a two-game home sweep to Iowa State last weekend, TCU traveled to Waco and secured back-to-back victories over the Bears, downing Baylor 3-1 on Friday before holding on for a 3-2 reverse sweep on Saturday to clinch the series. The Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8 Big 12) will have three regular-season matches remaining before tipping off the conference tournament. TCU will face Houston on the road Wednesday before hosting High Point and BYU next week to conclude the 2023 regular season.

TCU earned back-to-back Top 25 wins for the first time in program history with the reverse sweep of Baylor on Saturday night!#GoFrogs | #OneWay — TCU Volleyball (@TCUvolleyball) November 12, 2023

Friday: TCU 3, Baylor 1

The Horned Frog defense stepped up during the series opener on Friday, holding the Bears to a .176 hitting percentage and accumulating 20 total blocks as TCU won the match 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 29-27. Freshman setter Lily Nicholson recorded 39 assists and nine digs for the Horned Frogs, who were once again without starting setter Riley Buckley, who has been out for the last few weeks with an injury. Melanie Parra led the offense with a 24-kill, 15-dig double-double, while Jalyn Gibson added a 14-kill, 16-dig double-double with a .314 hitting percentage. Cecily Bramschreiber compiled a team-leading 22 digs for the TCU defense. Baylor’s 13 service errors and four blocking errors were a deciding factor in the match. Middle blocker Sarah Sylvester’s team-high six total blocks ignited the TCU front wall.

Saturday: TCU 3, Baylor 2

The Horned Frogs showed tremendous resolve during Saturday’s match, overcoming a two-set deficit with three consecutive set victories to outlast the Bears 20-25, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 16-14. TCU overcame a stout defensive effort from Baylor, as the Horned Frogs were held to a .164 hitting percentage in the match. Lily Nicholson reached the 50-assist mark for the second time this season, accumulating 50 assists and 11 digs for a double-double to lead the TCU attack. Melanie Parra and Audrey Nalls each recorded a team-high 16 kills in the match, with Parra adding 14 digs for a double-double. Jalyn Gibson followed with a 14-kill, 11-dig double-double and Cecily Bramschreiber totaled 20 digs to anchor TCU’s defense. Middle blocker Brianna Green sparked TCU’s front-row defense with seven total blocks.