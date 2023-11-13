Frogs Up Podcast: Texas Longhorns Recap

TCU Football staged a valiant comeback vs. the top-ten Texas Longhorns, but fell just short, as the UT stars were able to do just enough to escape Fort Worth. Savion Williams’ career performance powered the Frogs, as TCU stormed to 20 4th quarter points after being held in check through the first 45 minutes.

Despite TCU not being able to cause the utmost chaos at the top, it was another wild weekend in the Big 12 as ranked teams Oklahoma State and Kansas took upset losses.

TCU Men’s Basketball moved to 2-0 on the season with a 22-point win over Omaha, powered by 21 points and a near-perfect night from JaKobe Coles.

TCU Women’s Basketball continues run to open the Mark Campbell era as Madison Conner and Sedona Prince impress again and Agnes Emma-Nnopu gets in on the double-double party with 14 points & 10 rebounds in win over TAMU-Kingsville.

TCU Volleyball earned two massive wins this week, defeating No. 20 Baylor twice in Waco, with a 3-1 bullying on Friday and comeback reverse sweep 3-2 win on Saturday.

Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!