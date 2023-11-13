TCU News: “Savion is an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable player, great guy, great dad, and I’m just thankful to that guy”

Football

Ewers, Mitchell and Worthy star, but Texas is loaded with weapons | Austin American Statesman

“I saw one-on-one to AD, so let’s go give ’em a shot,” Ewers said. “That usually works in our favor. It was cool to see him come down with the ball.” So when the lights were the brightest, Ewers produced a beautifully thrown, back-shoulder deep ball that only Mitchell could have caught, a 35-yard gain that the Georgia transfer hauled in while falling down. Ewers lofted the ball down the sideline, and cornerback Avery Helm had his back to the line of scrimmage as he attempted to run stride for stride with Mitchell, who hauled in the pass.

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU football: Check out the best gameday photos

Texas Longhorns take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Nov. 11. Check out the best gameday photos.

Savion Williams shows he can be true WR1 in close loss to Texas | 247Sports

Lately, though, Williams has started to shine, especially in the absence of several other receivers due to injury, reminding TCU fans of the promise he had shown through the first three years of his career. He's also turned into someone Hoover can depend on, making him a great asset for the freshman quarterback. "He's a great person," Hoover said. "That's the first thing about Savion. He's a team guy. He's never going to come over and throw his helmet because he didn't get the ball. You love the guys like that as a quarterback. When guys are on you about getting them the ball sometimes it's tough to manage all that, but Savion is an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable player, great guy, great dad, and I'm just thankful to that guy and what he means to me."

Steven Johnson: How should TCU feel after nearly pulling off the upset of Texas? | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

So how should the Horned Frogs feel in the immediate aftermath of another close loss? TCU should have pride with the fight it showed in the second half, but it can’t let the near comeback make the team lose sight of the fact that once again the Horned Frogs were their own worst enemy in another winnable game that could’ve salvaged the season.

Pro Frogs

Watch Rookie WR Score First-Ever NFL Touchdown Vs Lions | Yardbarker

Johnston, a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 honoree while at Texas Christian University, was chosen with the No. 21 pick in this summer’s NFL draft. Heading into today’s game, the 6’4”, 215-pound wideout had accrued just 128 yards on 14 receptions this season. Johnston’s touchdown temporarily knotted up the game at 31-31, with 11:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

NWSL championship: Gotham FC beats OL Reign to win dramatic title one year after last-place finish | Yahoo

Gotham FC won a beautifully chaotic NWSL championship game Saturday, beating the OL Reign 2-1 to complete an out-of-nowhere rise from the league's basement to its mountaintop. A year ago, the New Jersey-based club finished dead last in the 12-team National Women's Soccer League. New additions, a new coaching staff and a revamped culture propelled Gotham to the playoffs, then through those playoffs, all the way to its first title.

Yazmeen Ryan On Gotham's Finals Mentality! | Attacking Third - CBSSports.com