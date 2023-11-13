Women’s Basketball: Former Miami star Haley Cavinder commits to TCU

TCU women’s basketball has opened the season with a 3-0 record, cruising over a trio of nonconference opponents behind strong efforts from several new transfers including Sedona Prince (Oregon), Madison Conner (Arizona) and Jaden Owens (Baylor). Head coach Mark Campbell and his staff continued the recruiting momentum this week, with news breaking Monday morning that former Miami basketball star Haley Cavinder, one of the two Cavinder twins who’ve gained tremendous notoriety on and off the court through their business ventures, has committed to continuing her career with the Horned Frogs.

Both Haley and her twin sister, Hanna, departed from the Miami women’s basketball team after the 2022-23 season, where the two standout guards helped lead the Hurricanes to a 22-13 overall record as well as an 11-7 record in the ACC and a trip to the Elite Eight, where the Hurricanes fell against LSU. The twins began their collegiate careers at Fresno State, where they played for three seasons before transferring to Miami for one season. Haley appeared in 35 games with 35 starts for the Hurricanes last season, averaging 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Haley has started 119 games in her four-year collegiate career.

The Cavinder twins have gained a massive following on social media over the last few years. Their official TikTok account carries roughly 4.5 million followers, while their official Instagram account has over 300,000 followers. The two have successfully leverage their success on social media into NIL and other business opportunities including a partnership with the WWE. The twins have taken this year off from basketball, but Haley’s commitment means she will be on the roster when the Horned Frogs begin their 2024-25 season. Forbes detailed Haley’s decision to return to the basketball court in an article earlier today.