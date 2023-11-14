Men’s Basketball: TCU Receiving Votes in Week 2 AP Poll

TCU Basketball has impressed through the first week of the season, winning two games by 20+ points, taking down Southern and Omaha with ease. The first week had a few upsets across college basketball, but not enough to push the Horned Frogs into the Top 25 of the Week 2 AP Poll, released on Monday.

TCU moved up three spots from the preseason poll, slowly climbing from #33 to #31 earning 34 total ballot points while appearing on eight of 62 ballots and ranked as high as 18th by one voter. The Frogs are 44 points behind future Big 12 member Colorado at #25, where former Horned Frog Eddie Lampkin’s Buffaloes are 2-0 with wins over Grambling and Towson. This week TCU will have two more chances to impress AP voters, playing UT Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday night and Mississippi Valley State on Friday night, both in Schollmaier Arena and broadcast on ESPN+.

