Men’s Basketball: TCU Receiving Votes in Week 2 AP Poll

TCU Basketball has impressed through the first week of the season, winning two games by 20+ points, taking down Southern and Omaha with ease. The first week had a few upsets across college basketball, but not enough to push the Horned Frogs into the Top 25 of the Week 2 AP Poll, released on Monday.
Retweet if your team appears on the AP Top 25 this week pic.twitter.com/NnliO0dO0k— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) November 13, 2023
TCU moved up three spots from the preseason poll, slowly climbing from #33 to #31 earning 34 total ballot points while appearing on eight of 62 ballots and ranked as high as 18th by one voter. The Frogs are 44 points behind future Big 12 member Colorado at #25, where former Horned Frog Eddie Lampkin’s Buffaloes are 2-0 with wins over Grambling and Towson. This week TCU will have two more chances to impress AP voters, playing UT Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday night and Mississippi Valley State on Friday night, both in Schollmaier Arena and broadcast on ESPN+.
Big 12 Votes
- #1 Kansas - Jayhawks received all but 11 first place votes and was in the top 4 of every ballot after two easy wins. This week: vs. #17 Kentucky in a Chicago.
- #6 Houston - Cougars moved up one spot after 2-0 that included holding UL-Monroe to 31 points in a 53-point victory. This week: 31-point win over Stetson on Monday; vs. Towson in Charleston Classic on Thursday
- #15 Baylor - Bears climbed five spots after a 3-0 week that included a very impressive season-opening win over Auburn as standout true freshman Ja’Kobe Walter is already a star. This week: host Kansas City on Tuesday.
- #19 Texas - Longhorns pick up two easy wins as transfers Max Abmas and Ithiel Horton are leading the way. This week: host Rice on Wednesday then go to Madison Square Garden to take on a down bad Louisville Cardinals squad.
- #30 TCU - Frogs likely won’t do enough to earn a climb into the Top 25 until December, with four remaining November games vs. sub-250 KenPom teams.
- #32 BYU - Perhaps with the conference’s best win, taking down national runner-up San Diego State. The Cougars were added to 12 ballots after receiving no votes in the preseason. This week: hosting SE Louisiana on Wednesday & Morgan State on Saturday.
- #35 Iowa State - The Cyclones secured three dominant victories, enough to pick up four votes after receiving none preseason. This week: host Grambling on Sunday.
