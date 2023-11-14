Men’s Basketball: TCU set to host UTRGV on Tuesday night

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) are coming off their second win of the season against Omaha, securing a 12-point lead with a final score of 82-60. The UTRGV Vaqueros, on the other hand, suffered their first loss last Friday against South Dakota, ending with a score of 100-79.

UTRGV had a slow start, trailing by 34 points at halftime (27-61). Although the Vaqueros made a strong comeback in the second half, putting up 52 points, it was not enough to overcome the 34-point deficit.

Vaquero guard Elliot Elijah led the team with 30 points, and forward Ahren Freeman added 26 points while leading with 11 boards.

2-0



JaKobe Coles ties a career high with 21 points to lead TCU over Omaha.#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/W0VLAnchxY — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) November 10, 2023

TCU has also experienced slow starts this season, as highlighted by Emanuel Miller after the win over Omaha. He emphasized the need to establish strong starts and finishes.”

“We need to address it because we need to have those strong starts and finishes,” said Miller. “If we put those two together we are a dangerous team.”

JaKobe Coles led the Frogs to victory with a career-tying 21 points, finishing 7-8 from the field and completing all five of his free-throw attempts.

Coles stated that, despite knocking down shots and being a great defender, he isn’t getting ahead of himself. His focus is on continuing to expand his game with each match.

On the defensive side of the ball, head coach Jamie Dixon mentioned he appreciates the improvement and finds it encouraging. Dixon and Miller highlighted Jameer Nelson Jr.’s defensive pressure, with Miller noting that he is one of those players who will make his presence known on defense.

“He [Nelson Jr.] is always in the gaps and pressuring the ball,”said Miller. “He makes his presence known and helps us be successful on the court.”

The Frogs will look to continue building off a great defensive performance and get off to a strong start against the Vaqueros. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.