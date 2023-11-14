TCU News: “We re looking forward to celebrating the Bluebonnet Battle for many years to come.”

Men’s Basketball

TCU's defense on rise ahead of matchup with UTRGV | Deadspin

With a roster that is finally fully healthy, Dixon is encouraged by what his squad showed in its first two wins. The Horned Frogs enter play Tuesday averaging 95 points per game, and with more depth and key contributors back in the rotation, TCU demonstrated noticeable improvement on defense from game one (a 108-75 rout of Southern) to game two.

Women’s Basketball

Haley Cavinder to play final year of college basketball at TCU | ESPN

Haley was a second-team All-ACC selection last season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists as she helped Miami make the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. During her time at Fresno State, she was the 2021 Mountain West Player of the Year and set a single-season NCAA record for free throw percentage (.973, 109 of 112).

Football

TCU, Baylor rivalry officially named 'Bluebonnet Battle' | CBS Texas

After facing each other for more than a century, the rivalry between Texas Christian University and Baylor University officially has a name. The rivalry, dating back to 1899, has been dubbed the 'Bluebonnet Battle.' "This is a rivalry established by students, for students, and acts as a proud tradition that will be carried on by future generations of TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears," said TCU Student Body President Joe Winick.

TCU and Baylor rivalry officially named the Bluebonnet Battle | TCU 360

Saturday’s winner will bring home the new trophy, which was completed and delivered to Baylor’s campus this morning. The press release describes it as “a circular shield, hand-forged in steel.” It’s 2.5 feet wide and rests in a wooden base with the lone star of Texas on it. It weighs around 45 pounds. It includes the logos of both universities, an outline of Texas with bluebonnets on either side and dawns the new official name of the rivalry. The year 1899 is also included, which signifies the first football game between TCU and Baylor.

