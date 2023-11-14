Pro Frogs: Yazmeen Ryan wins 2023 NWSL Championship with Gotham FC

Congratulation to Yazmeen Ryan for winning the NWSL Championship in San Diego on Saturday night as her Gotham FC squad took down OL Reign 2-1.

Ryan started all three games of the Playoff run, playing the full 90 minutes and scoring the game-clinching goal of the opening round match vs. NC Courage and playing 111 minutes in the extra time victory over her former squad Portland Thorns in the Semifinal. In the Final, she played 68 minutes in the center midfield, with one shot attempt.

Gotham FC was the last place team in NWSL in 2022, with an impossibly bad -30 goal differential while losing 17 matches in the 22-game season. The New York/New Jersey program overhauled its roster, including bringing in Yazmeen Ryan from the Portland Thorns where she had just won the 2022 NWSL Championship.

A pair of back-to-back champs.



Second straight championship win for @abbyys44 and @yazmeenryan pic.twitter.com/ajtdTd3Oqs — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 12, 2023

Ryan starred in Fort Worth for the Horned Frogs from 2017-2021, scoring 23 goals and distributing 23 assists in her collegiate career. In her senior 2020-2021 season, Ryan helped lead the the Frogs to the Elite Eight while earning First Team All-American, First Team Best XI, and First Team All-Big 12 before being selected by the Portland Thorns in the 6th round of the NWSL Draft.

Congrats Yazmeen!