Game Thread: TCU Basketball vs. UTRGV Vaqueros

TCU Men’s Basketball is 2-0 following a cruising 22-point victory over Omaha. It was JaKobe Coles’ turn for a 21 point performance on a near-perfect night while the Horned Frogs dominated the paint, outrebounding the Mavericks 52-25. The Horned Frogs are back in Schollmaier Arena Tuesday night to take on the UTRGV Vaqueros
UTRGV enters the game 1-1 after a season-opening win over NAIA Southwestern Adventist and a loss at South Dakota Coyotes. UTRGV was selected 9th in the WAC Preseason Poll and did not have any players on the Preseason WAC All-Conference team. JUCO All-American guard Elijah Elliott leads the way for the Vaqueros; he scored 30 points vs. South Dakota.
You can read our full Game Preview before tip-off and join us in the comments section below as we follow today’s contest.
GAME 3: VS. UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY VAQUEROS
NOV. 14 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TX | 7 PM
How to watch & listen:
Broadcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App
Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: Colin Boddicker
Radio: AM 570 KLIF
Play-By-Play: Jeff Williams Analyst: Bingo Merriex
Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity Sirius XM: 392
Series History:
Series: TCU leads 6-1
In Fort Worth: TCU leads 5-1
In Edinburg: TCU leads 1-0
First Meeting: TCU won 70-68 (11/30/74) in Fort Worth
Last Meeting: TCU won 57-48 (12/15/13) in Fort Worth
Winning Streak: TCU, W5
Dixon vs. UTRGV: First Meeting
Rankings:
TCU
AP: RV
Coaches: RV
KenPom: 28
T-Rank: 19
Haslam: 12
UTRGV
AP: NR
Coaches: NR
KenPom: 279
T-Rank: 319
Haslam: 297
Draftkings Sportsbook Odds:
Spread: TCU -29
Point Total: 163.5
