Game Thread: TCU Basketball vs. UTRGV Vaqueros

TCU Men’s Basketball is 2-0 following a cruising 22-point victory over Omaha. It was JaKobe Coles’ turn for a 21 point performance on a near-perfect night while the Horned Frogs dominated the paint, outrebounding the Mavericks 52-25. The Horned Frogs are back in Schollmaier Arena Tuesday night to take on the UTRGV Vaqueros

UTRGV enters the game 1-1 after a season-opening win over NAIA Southwestern Adventist and a loss at South Dakota Coyotes. UTRGV was selected 9th in the WAC Preseason Poll and did not have any players on the Preseason WAC All-Conference team. JUCO All-American guard Elijah Elliott leads the way for the Vaqueros; he scored 30 points vs. South Dakota.

You can read our full Game Preview before tip-off and join us in the comments section below as we follow today’s contest.

GAME 3: VS. UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY VAQUEROS

NOV. 14 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TX | 7 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: Colin Boddicker

Radio: AM 570 KLIF

Play-By-Play: Jeff Williams Analyst: Bingo Merriex

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity Sirius XM: 392

Series History:

Series: TCU leads 6-1

In Fort Worth: TCU leads 5-1

In Edinburg: TCU leads 1-0

First Meeting: TCU won 70-68 (11/30/74) in Fort Worth

Last Meeting: TCU won 57-48 (12/15/13) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W5

Dixon vs. UTRGV: First Meeting

Rankings:

TCU

AP: RV

Coaches: RV

KenPom: 28

T-Rank: 19

Haslam: 12

UTRGV

AP: NR

Coaches: NR

KenPom: 279

T-Rank: 319

Haslam: 297

Spread: TCU -29

Point Total: 163.5