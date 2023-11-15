TCU News: “If the opportunity comes along and it’s the right fit, I’ll be ready” - Gary Patterson

Football
Johnny Hodges, multiple starters out for rest of the season | Fort Worth Star-Telegram
TCU will be without multiple starters for the final two football games of the regular season.
On Tuesday, coach Sonny Dykes announced that Johnny Hodges would miss the final two games after reinjuring his hand against Texas Tech. Hodges initially injured his hand against Houston on Sept. 16 and missed the next five games before trying to make a comeback in Lubbock.
Ex-TCU coach, Texas assistant Gary Patterson plans return: 'I still have a lot of ballgames left in me'| 247Sports
Former TCU head coach and Texas assistant Gary Patterson has the itch to get back into coaching after taking a year off this season. Patterson, who went 181-79 at TCU from 2001 to 2021 before immediately landing at Texas, said this week he's ready for a return to the sideline.
"I still have a lot of ballgames left in me," Patterson said on 'The Matt Mosley Show' on Tuesday. “If the opportunity comes along and it’s the right fit, I’ll be ready,” Patterson said.
TCU looks to get out of slump against skidding Baylor | Deadspin
Like TCU, Baylor enters Saturday's clash on a three-game skid — however, bowl eligibility is not in play for the Bears. Baylor followed up setbacks to Iowa State and Houston by being on the business end of a 59-25 drubbing from Kansas State last Saturday.
Why did TCU and Baylor rename their historic football rivalry ahead of Saturday’s game? | Yahoo
TCU and Baylor have played in the longest-standing college football rivalry in the state of Texas and their rivalry game now officially has a name.
The Bluebonnet Battle will be the name of TCU and Baylor’s annual football game. The game was unofficially known as “The Revivalry” among Baylor and TCU students for years — a play on the religious affiliations of both schools.
Basketball
Nelson, Coles lead TCU to blowout win over UTRGV | Fort Worth Star-Telegram
The Horned Frogs (3-0) got off to a slow start again with the Vaqueros actually leading for chunks of the first 10 minutes of the game, but TCU’s defense and the play of Jameer Nelson Jr. was enough to steer TCU to the 88-55 victory.
“I liked how we played better in the second half, we handled halftime well,” coach Jamie Dixon said. “I told them we’re going to play a great second half and I thought we did better and played better.”
