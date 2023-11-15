TCU News: “If the opportunity comes along and it’s the right fit, I’ll be ready” - Gary Patterson

Football

Johnny Hodges, multiple starters out for rest of the season | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU will be without multiple starters for the final two football games of the regular season. On Tuesday, coach Sonny Dykes announced that Johnny Hodges would miss the final two games after reinjuring his hand against Texas Tech. Hodges initially injured his hand against Houston on Sept. 16 and missed the next five games before trying to make a comeback in Lubbock.

Ex-TCU coach, Texas assistant Gary Patterson plans return: 'I still have a lot of ballgames left in me'| 247Sports

Former TCU head coach and Texas assistant Gary Patterson has the itch to get back into coaching after taking a year off this season. Patterson, who went 181-79 at TCU from 2001 to 2021 before immediately landing at Texas, said this week he's ready for a return to the sideline. "I still have a lot of ballgames left in me," Patterson said on 'The Matt Mosley Show' on Tuesday. “If the opportunity comes along and it’s the right fit, I’ll be ready,” Patterson said.

TCU looks to get out of slump against skidding Baylor | Deadspin

Like TCU, Baylor enters Saturday's clash on a three-game skid — however, bowl eligibility is not in play for the Bears. Baylor followed up setbacks to Iowa State and Houston by being on the business end of a 59-25 drubbing from Kansas State last Saturday.

Why did TCU and Baylor rename their historic football rivalry ahead of Saturday’s game? | Yahoo

TCU and Baylor have played in the longest-standing college football rivalry in the state of Texas and their rivalry game now officially has a name. The Bluebonnet Battle will be the name of TCU and Baylor’s annual football game. The game was unofficially known as “The Revivalry” among Baylor and TCU students for years — a play on the religious affiliations of both schools.

Basketball

Nelson, Coles lead TCU to blowout win over UTRGV | Fort Worth Star-Telegram