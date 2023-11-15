Women’s Basketball: Conner, Prince continue to shine as TCU defeats Rice

The TCU women’s basketball team continued to roll on Sunday, with Madison Conner and Sedona Prince dominating as the Horned Frogs cruised over Rice 67-42 in nonconference action. Conner and Prince each recorded double-doubles for the Horned Frogs, who are now 3-0 to start the 2023-24 season. Conner finished with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Prince followed with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Conner was also named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week for her efforts during the first week of play.

Although TCU had a down performance from the field, shooting 36.2 percent overall, the Horned Frogs found plenty of success behind the 3-point line, where TCU was 10-for-21 (47.6 percent). The Horned Frogs outrebounded Rice 48-34 and scored 17 second-chance points in the game, which saw TCU take a 35-18 halftime lead after a dominant showing in the second quarter, where the Horned Frogs outscored the Owls 25-9. Point guard Jaden Owens finished with nine points and six assists, marking the third straight game where the Baylor transfer has dished out at least six assists. Aaliyah Roberson delivered another strong game off the bench, scoring 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting while adding six rebounds.

TCU’s defense held Rice to 25.3 percent shooting from the field and 14.3 percent shooting (2-for-14) from 3-point range. The Horned Frogs scored 11 fast break points, while the Owls were limited to only two. Agnes Emma Nnopu finished with six points and eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who host Incarnate Word on Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena.