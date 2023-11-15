Women’s Basketball: TCU comes up clutch in defensive battle against Incarnate Word

In a harder-fought contest than what it should’ve been, the TCU Horned Frogs women’s basketball team edged out a victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals with a final score of 61-55.

TCU Women’s Basketball finally has a dynamic duo to flaunt in Sedona Prince and Madison Conner, and the play of the two is a huge reason TCU Women’s Basketball is seeing this great a start to the season.

In this one on Wednesday afternoon, Prince dominated the floor, showcasing her prowess with a game-high 26 points, complemented by five rebounds and an impressive four blocks. Her presence in the paint also proved to be a deciding factor, especially with an 8-for-9 performance at the free-throw line.

Una at the buzzer and the Frogs will take the lead into the locker room #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/fye42SbVZw — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) November 15, 2023

While Prince feasted down low, the best shooter in the country kept up her performance, as Conner also delivered a notable showing for the Horned Frogs with 17 points, including a stellar 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, alongside six rebounds and five assists. The game started with Incarnate Word taking an early lead, jumping ahead to 11-4 at one point, with Nina De Leon Negron propelling her team with a quick four points.

However, TCU quickly found its rhythm, with Prince and Conner contributing significantly to overturn the deficit and push ahead. In the second quarter, Conner’s three-pointer gave TCU the lead, setting the pace for the rest of the game.

Collapse around Sedona like that and you're gonna get burned



Jaden breaks this one open from deep#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/gBqmDIk7RG — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) November 15, 2023

The Frogs defense was a highlight, with the team amassing a total of 11 blocks, sending a strong message that they are not to be underestimated in the paint — even in the dangerous Big 12. The Frogs’ Agnes Emma-Nnopu had a notable defensive presence, contributing 3 blocks and 8 rebounds to the cause.

But — the Cardinals did put up a valiant effort, with Aliyah Collins leading her team with 17 points and 6 assists. However, TCU’s consistent offense and stifling defense ultimately maintained their lead throughout.

Grown woman's work @sedonaprince_



The rejection leads to an easy layup and the Cardinals need timeout!



Frogs on a 7-0 run and rolling in the 3Q#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/YneKSDvX2L — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) November 15, 2023

Team statistics indicated a relatively close game, as it was, with TCU shooting 43.8% from the field compared to Incarnate Word’s 32.8 percent. The 3-point range was a battleground as well, with TCU edging out with a 38.9% completion rate over Incarnate Word’s 29.4% percent.

Rebounds were nearly even, with TCU grabbing 34 to Incarnate Word’s 32, but TCU’s slight edge in offensive rebounds and their ability to convert those into points played a crucial role in their victory. Turnovers were a concern for the Horned Frogs, who gave up 13 to the Cardinals’ 11, but superior shooting and defensive plays helped negate these mistakes.

TCU will aim to continue its winning momentum against Army on Sunday, building on their defensive strengths and offensive coordination that have served them well so far this season.