Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 12

Oklahoma Sooners at BYU Cougars - Sat. Nov. 18, 11:00 AM, ESPN
- Anthony: Sooners by a billion.
- Austin: Oklahoma destroys BYU in Provo.
- Drew: Oklahoma wins very comfortably.
- Miles: Oklahoma wins this one, but I won’t be surprised if it’s closer than expected.
- Russ: Sooners roll over the Cougars in Provo to remain in the title game hunt.
Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers - Sat. Nov. 18, 1:30 PM, ESPN+
- Anthony: Neal Brown’s last game in Morgantown? Maybe, but the Mountaineers win this one.
- Austin: West Virginia manages to win a close one.
- Drew: West Virginia wins here at home.
- Miles: Mountaineers get back in the win column after getting blown out last week.
- Russ: The Bearcats are finally in the Big 12 win column, but not here. Mountaineers win.
Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars - Sat. Nov. 18, 3:00 PM, ESPN2
- Anthony: Dana Holgorsen’s last game in Houston? It becomes more likely after the Cougars drop this one
- Austin: Wow, what happened last weekend to the Cowboys? I have Oklahoma State in a bounce back victory.
- Drew: I have to think that the Cowboys bounce back after a rough loss last week. Give me Oklahoma State.
- Miles: Oklahoma State wins an ugly one.
- Russ: Mike Gundy’s team bounces back after a brutal defeat against UCF.
UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders - Sat. Nov. 18, 4:00 PM, FS2
- Anthony: This should be a fun game. Tahj Brooks does in Lubbock what Ollie Gordon couldn’t in Orlando and delivers a Red Raiders win.
- Austin: I’m siding with UCF in this one. They continue their momentum after a big win this past Saturday.
- Drew: I have no idea how UCF beat Oklahoma State like they did last week. I don’t think they can do it again. Give me the Red Raiders.
- Miles: Total toss-up for me. I’ll take the Red Raiders at home.
- Russ: I believe the Golden Knights will build on their massive OSU win with another W.
Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks - Sat. Nov. 18, 6:00 PM, FS1
- Anthony: Sunflower Showdown? Who names their rivalry after roadside flowers? Regardless of status of the Jayhawks QBs, Wildcats go on another romp
- Austin: Kansas State wins this one. Kansas has been so up and down, whereas Kansas State seems to be finding their groove.
- Drew: Kansas State wins on the road. Even if Jason Bean plays, Kansas State still has the clear advantage at quarterback and that goes a long way in a rivalry game.
- Miles: Kansas State wins big.
- Russ: Quarterback injuries are mounting for the Jayhawks. I’ll choose the Wildcats.
Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones - Sat. Nov. 18, 7:00 PM, FOX
- Anthony: We just have to accept the inevitable: Texas will be in Arlington, playing for a spot in the Playoff
- Austin: Longhorns take care of business in Ames. After a poor showing against the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns need to make their presence felt.
- Drew: I’ll take the upset here. Weird things happen in Ames, Iowa at night and Texas did not look very good in the second half against the Frogs. Give me the Cyclones.
- Miles: Texas once again finds a way to win an ugly game.
- Russ: I think the Cyclones make it close, but the Longhorns escape once again.
SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers - Sat. Nov. 18, 11:00 AM, ESPN2
- Anthony: It’ll be funny if SMU’s beat season ever included a blowout loss to TCU and its coach again leaves to take any other job. Ponies win and eliminate Memphis from AAC race.
- Austin: I’m siding with Memphis at home.
- Drew: SMU has looked strong as of late while Memphis was taken to overtime last week by Charlotte. I’ll take the Ponies on the road.
- Miles: SMU keeps rolling.
- Russ: No chance I’ll ever pick SMU in these games. Memphis wins.
Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes - Sat. Nov. 18, 11:00 AM, ABC
- Anthony: ‘Canes blew the Playoff-altering win last week and miss the opportunity again here. Cards win.
- Austin: This seems like a trap game for Louisville. Give me the Canes!
- Drew: I think the Hurricanes win at home. Louisville has been fun this year but I think the run ends here in Miami.
- Miles: Miami’s defensive line is too much to handle for the Cardinals. Miami wins a close one.
- Russ: The Cardinals hit the road and continue their fantastic season with a win.
Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats - Sat. Nov. 18, 1:30 PM, Pac 12 Network
- Anthony: Is Jedd Fisch’s mind already in Starkville or Pasadena or College Station or East Lansing? Is Arizona more focused on the $240M funding deficit? Even with all that noise, I’m taking the Wildcats at home.
- Austin: I like Arizona in this matchup. The Wildcats have been one of the bigger surprises this season and it continues with a big home win.
- Drew: Utah wins here on the road after a close loss to Oregon last week.
- Miles: Utah finds a way to win a low-scoring game.
- Russ: Utah is battle tested and has hung tough in big games. I’ll take the Utes.
Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Vols - Sat. Nov. 18, 2:30 PM, CBS
- Anthony: No reason to really ever pick against the Dawgs.
- Austin: There’s no explanation. Georgia.
- Drew: Georgia by a lot.
- Miles: Bulldogs by a million.
- Russ: The Vols let me down last week, so I have to roll with the Bulldogs here.
UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans - Sat. Nov. 18, 2:30 PM, ABC
- Anthony: I don’t get the feeling that Chip Kelly engenders a “win one for the gipper” mentality from the Bruins after it’s been reported he’ll be fired after the season. Trojans win.
- Austin: It’s been a tough couple of weeks for both squads. I have USC’s superior offense besting the Bruins defense.
- Drew: Chip Kelly winning a rivalry game with the report out there that he will be fired at the end of the season would be very funny. Unfortunately, I think the Trojans win in a shootout.
- Miles: USC finds a way to score enough in this one.
- Russ: Trojans will win in a shootout as USC looks to salvage its season.
Washington Huskies at Oregon State Beavers - Sat. Nov. 18, 6:30 PM, ABC
- Anthony: Oregon State defeated Washington in the court room this week, but UW gets the W on the field.
- Austin: Washington wins. This team is for real.
- Drew: Generally the team with college football playoff aspirations has more to play for in any given game this late in the season. That might be matched in this one by Oregon State who wants revenge for being left in a dying conference. Give me the Beavers at home in a big upset.
- Miles: Oregon State with the first HUGE upset of the season!
- Russ: I like what I’ve seen from Washington in recent weeks. Give me the Huskies.
Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard
Staff Standings
Overall Season Win %
- Drew: 68%
- Russ: 67%
- Miles: 60%
- Austin: 60%
- Anthony: 58%
