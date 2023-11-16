Frogs Up Podcast: Baylor Preview

TCU Football is back in Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday looking to keep bowl hopes alive vs. the Baylor Bears. Call it the Bluebonnet Battle or the Revivalry or whatever you’d like, it’s a rivalry that carries weight regardless of records. We preview the matchup, the players we expect to stand out, and discuss the new rivalry name and trophy that the winner will lift going forward.

TCU Women’s Basketball secured the commitment of one of the most famous college athletes as Haley Cavinder commits to the Horned Frogs for the 2024-25 season after helping lead the Miami Hurricanes to the Elite Eight last season.

Mark Campbell’s squad also picked up two wins this week: dominating Rice and needing a comeback to escape vs. Incarnate Word as Sedona Prince & Madison Conner continue to excel.

Men’s Basketball also picked up an easy win, using a huge 2nd half to pull away from UTRGV after a sloppy turnover-filled first half.

Big 12 Football still has a big jumble at the top and the Week 12 schedule could provide some clarity, highlighted by Kansas State at Kansas and Texas at Iowa State on Saturday night.

