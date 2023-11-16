TCU News: “I think it’s the biggest game of the season”

Football

Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs Prediction, Odds and Picks | Pickswise

If you think Baylor has quit on the season, then take TCU to cover a big number. But I think this has the makings of a back-and-forth game where two bad teams run up and down the field on each other. I think this is a one-possession game, more than likely. I’ll take the points and the underdog, if I play it at all.

Why the rivalry with Baylor means so much to TCU | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“I think it’s the biggest game of the season,” kicker Griffin Kell said. “Just as a TCU fan and player because they’ve played this game so long and for so many years and there’s been so many great games. Just growing up and watching those games, man there’s been some awesome games.” For one day, the records and disappointment of the season won’t matter for either team. It’ll just be about beating their biggest rival and securing bragging rights for another year.

Preview: TCU looks to keep bowl hopes alive against Baylor | TCU 360

The Frogs find themselves in an undesirable position after dropping three straight games. They must win out in order to become bowl-eligible. After a great second-half effort from the team last weekend against Texas, head coach Sonny Dykes is ready for the rivalry game against Baylor. “I am so excited. I’m already fired up about that game. I hope we play four quarters the way we played in the second half this game,” he said.

Women’s Basketball

Prince drops 26 points as TCU women’s basketball surges past Incarnate Word | TCU 360

For the first time in four years, the TCU’s women’s basketball is 4-0 to start the season. However, the accomplishment was overshadowed by the play of the Frogs. Head coach Mark Campbell, along with Sedona Prince and Una Jovanovic, collectively expressed that this game didn’t showcase their best quality of basketball, but they got the job done.

Pro Frogs

Titans sign former second-round pick DL Ross Blacklock to practice squad | Music City Miracles