TCU News: “The kid just works his tail off and I think he’s getting better and better each week.”

Football

Baylor vs TCU Prediction Game Preview | College Football News

Baylor isn’t getting much of anything out of the defensive front. The run D is mediocre, the pass rush is horrible, and it’s even worse on the other side with the line having a nightmare of a time keeping teams from getting into the backfield. TCU has its issues, but the O line isn’t allowing tackles for loss and is good enough in pass protection.

Flower Power: Bears, Horned Frogs set for first-ever Bluebonnet Battle | The Baylor Lariat

TCU’s offense is led by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles — the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles. Kendal is in his first year with the Horned Frogs after spending three years in the same role at Arkansas. Kendal was on the Bears’ staff for nine years. Baylor has dropped three-straight games to TCU in head-to-head matchups, and the Horned Frogs lead the all-time series 58-53-7 (24-19-1 in Fort Worth). The Bears are looking for their first win in Fort Worth since a 29-23 triple overtime win in 2019.

Faith and football: What’s motivating TCU quarterback Josh Hoover through a tough season | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Teammates talk up their teammates all the time, but there’s something different about the way Hoover approaches it. It feels like he’s speaking directly from the heart and those words of appreciation make it back to the locker room and only deepen his bond with the rest of the roster. “It means a lot, you expect that kind of thing from a kid like Josh,” receiver JP Richardson said. “I could go on and on about him as well. The amount of time he spends up here throughout the week watching the film, he texts the receivers pretty much every day. The kid just works his tail off and I think he’s getting better and better each week.”

TCU competing with Texas A&M for most disappointing season | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This week, Dykes said he remains committed to Gillispie’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme, news that surely was greeted by every TCU fan and follower with a handful of expletives in English and other languages. From early in Week 1 during the loss to Colorado, to today, TCU’s defense has lacked necessary players among its front six or seven. With the exception of sophomore nose tackle Domonic Williams, the other players need to develop, or ...

Will Bears bring first-ever Bluebonnet Battle trophy to Waco? | Dallas Morning News

TCU is still fighting for bowl eligibility, needing to win both of its last two games to hit the six-win mark. Baylor on the other hand it only in a spoiler role, as it won’t be able to get to six wins with two games left on its schedule. But this year adds a little bit more incentive than previous years. Fans of both sides know how fierce of a rivalry Baylor-TCU is, but now that there’s an official title and trophy for the old matchup, the athletes should want to give their campus and fanbase bragging rights for an entire calendar year.

5 things Baylor fans need to know about TCU: Kendal Briles, Hoover lead up-tempo offense | Dallas Morning News

TCU hasn’t been a fond opponent for Baylor as of late, but Fort Worth in particular has been a tough place for the Bears to find success. Despite Baylor’s triple-overtime win at TCU in 2019, the Horned Frogs hold a 24-19-1 all-time record at home versus the Bears. Baylor has only won two of seven meetings in Fort Worth since 2007, as TCU has been a major thorn in the side for Baylor as of late. It’s also worth noting that the Bears lost to Air Force in the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter as well, so this is not a pleasant venue for them over the last 16 years.

TCU and Baylor will become most-played rivalry in Texas in disappointing season for both | AP News

Baylor-TCU becomes the most-played rivalry in Texas with its 119th meeting in a series that dates back to 1899. TCU has to win its last two games just to get bowl eligible after being the national runner-up last season. The Horned Frogs, who fell 29-26 to No. 7 Texas last week in their fourth one-score loss this season, have to beat Baylor and No. 14 Oklahoma to get to six wins. Baylor has a three-game losing streak and is already guaranteed a losing season, raising questions about fourth-year coach Dave Aranda’s future.

Basketball

TCU takes on Mississippi Valley State, aims for 4th straight win | USA Today