Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 10

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns - Sat. Nov. 4, 11:00 AM, FOX
- Anthony: K-State has looked like world-beaters the last three weeks while the Longhorns have looked average. But the Wildcats are a different team on the road, with both its losses coming away from Manhattan; Maalik Murphy gets it done for the Longhorns.
- Austin: Texas is the right pick here. I’m a bit nervous picking a backup quarterback against the rolling Wildcats, but the Longhorns have the superior team.
- Drew: I’ll take the Wildcats in this one. UT not having Quinn Ewers looms large and Avery Anderson is explosive for the Wildcats.
- Miles: I’ve got the Horns on upset alert this week. I think this will be a great game, but I’ll take Texas in a close one.
- Russ: I’d love nothing more than to see Kansas State knock off the Longhorns.
Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys - Sat. Nov. 4, 2:30 PM, ABC
- Anthony: I’m not letting last week’s collapse cloud my view of the Sooners, it should still be the favorite to win the conference. If OU LB Danny Stutsman returns, this is a blow out; if not, it’s still a comfortable Sooner victory.
- Austin: Oklahoma State has found their groove and this game means a whole lot to them. I have the Cowboys beating the Sooners in an upset.
- Drew: I think this game is going to be an all time classic. OSU will be pulling out all the trick plays and OU did not look great against KU last week but I still think the Sooners win here.
- Miles: Oklahoma State takes the final Bedlam matchup. Ollie Gordon has another huge day.
- Russ: Mike Gundy makes a statement in the final (?) Bedlam installment. Cowboys win.
Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears - Sat. Nov. 4, 2:30 PM, ESPN+
- Anthony: No idea, total toss up. Think this has to qualify as an Anxiety Bowl as Steven Godfrey of Split Zone Duo might define it - a must-win game for teams whose season is already in the tank, where a win gives the coaching staff a stay of execution and a loss could lead to a boot out the door. I’ll pick Baylor, just because Dana Holgorsen as an analyst on Sonny Dykes’ staff next season will be fun
- Austin: The Bears have rarely won at home over the past year and change. However, I have Baylor reversing the curse and taking down the Cougars in Waco.
- Drew: I’ll take the Bears in the mid off of the week.
- Miles: Worst Power Five matchup of the weekend? Baylor squeaks out a win.
- Russ: Baylor squeaks out a narrow victory over the Cougars in Waco.
UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats - Sat. Nov. 4, 2:30 PM, FS1
- Anthony: Someone finally gets a Big 12 victory! I guess I’ll give it to UCF as Cinci has looked pretty hapless since a Week 2 win over Pitt; homefield advantage isn’t enough to overcome the Knights.
- Austin: The Knights have at least looked like a competent squad as of late despite their winless record in conference play. I’m siding with Central Florida here.
- Drew: I’ll take the Knights here based on the fact that I have more faith in John Rhys Plumlee than I do in Emory Jones.
- Miles: John Rhys Plumlee has a big day and leads the Knights to a win.
- Russ: Two bottom feeders duke it out, but the Knights emerge victorious.
Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones - Sat. Nov. 4, 6:00 PM, ESPN
- Anthony: Again, I’m not going to allow Kansas’ massive win last week cloud the perspective here and think the Jayhawks have a hangover game in Ames. Cyclones win.
- Austin: Let’s go with the Jayhawks. Iowa State is no slouch, but Kansas has a lot of firepower, even with Bean at quarterback.
- Drew: Kansas beat Oklahoma last week despite some mishaps from Jason Bean. Give me the Cyclones in a night game in Ames.
- Miles: Kansas comes back down to earth after their huge win over Oklahoma. Ames at night is a ridiculous atmosphere. Cyclones.
- Russ: I think the fans in Ames are going to cook up some magic. Cyclones win.
BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers - Sat. Nov. 4, 6:00 PM FS1
- Anthony: I’m tempted to think this is a spot Neal Brown falls on his face, but this presents the Big 12’s most difficult road trip, going from Provo to Morgantown, made even worse that it comes after the Cougars got beat up by the Longhorns. Mountaineers live another day in the Big 12 race.
- Austin: Coming off a loss, BYU typically picks up a win. I’m sticking to this trend, BYU wins a close one.
- Drew: West Virginia appeared to get back on track with a win last week over UCF on the road. Give me the Mountaineers.
- Miles: Give me the Mountaineers at home in this one!
- Russ: Neal Brown’s squad remains in conference title game contention with a win.
Top National Games
Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels - Sat. Nov. 4, 11:00 AM, ESPN
- Anthony: Not a believer in either of these teams, but I’ll roll with A&M - other than the clunker at Miami, the Aggies have looked ok, even with a backup QB and even in its losses. I’ll roll with Jimbo to bring down Lane
- Austin: Let’s go with the Rebels. I have Ole Miss winning by no more than 10 points in a close knit battle.
- Drew: This game could be an ugly one as A&M has the personnel up front to slow down Quinshon Judkins and I don’t trust the Aggie offense to travel well. Ole Miss takes down A&M at home.
- Miles: I think this one will be close. Ole Miss struggled with Alabama’s front. The Aggies are great up front as well. But I don’t trust Jimbo to go on the road and win a big game. Rebels.
- Russ: I’m continuing to bet against the Aggies. Ole Miss wins here.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers - Sat. Nov. 4, 11:00 AM, ABC
- Anthony: Irish wins. How many angry radio calls will Dabo be forced to field after losing this one?
- Austin: Notre Dame. The Clemson hype is all but lost at this point. And Dabo has made his program extremely unlikeable.
- Drew: I’ve got a weird feeling that Clemson pulls off the upset here in a low scoring game. Also I haven’t had much success picking Notre Dame to win this year. Give me the Tigers
- Miles: Notre Dame. I’m not sure Clemson is going to a bowl game.
- Russ: Dabo’s bunch has had bad energy all season. Give me the Fighting Irish.
Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs - Sat. Nov. 4, 2:30 PM, CBS
- Anthony: Will it be two TDs or three or more? Dawgs win and are very close to clinching the SEC East
- Austin: There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Bulldogs roll.
- Drew: This game being in Missouri would make it a very possible upset. But alas, it is not. I think it is still pretty close but the Bulldogs pull out the win in the end.
- Miles: The Bulldogs train doesn’t lose any steam this week. Dawgs win big.
- Russ: Georgia continues its winning ways, even without Brock Bowers.
Washington Huskies at USC Trojans - Sat. Nov. 4, 6:30 PM, ABC
- Anthony: A Heisman Trophy elimination game. The Huskies have been living on the edge for four weeks straight, but think the USC defense is going to be quite accommodating to Michael Penix and the Washington offense; UW wins.
- Austin: Like my counterparts have said, USC just has no defense. And, Washington has one of college football’s best offenses. I’m going with the Huskies.
- Drew: Whispers about Lincoln Riley’s inability to win the big game grow louder as Michael Penix Jr. goes off in a road win for the Huskies.
- Miles: This one will probably be another shootout. USC is on quit watch for me. Huskies find a way to get it done.
- Russ: The Trojans have ZERO defensive presence. I’ll take the Huskies on the road.
LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide - Sat. Nov. 4, 6:45 PM, CBS
- Anthony: Alabama still +1500 to win the National Championship, get it while you can. This win would very nearly seal a bid to the SEC Championship.
- Austin: As much as I want to geaux Tigers. I’m rolling with the Tide. (I meant the first pun but not the second).
- Drew: Bama at home against a very porous LSU defense? The Tide rolls.
- Miles: LSU’s ability to score makes me nervous, but I trust Saban more than Kelly. Alabama wins, but I don’t feel good about this pick.
- Russ: I never bet against Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. Crimson Tide win a narrow one.
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats - Sat. Nov. 4, 9:30 PM, FS1
- Anthony: While the UCLA offense has looked iffy, they’ll still score enough as the Bruin defense is too much for the resurgent Wildcats.
- Austin: Upset time. The Wildcats continue to down ranked squads, week after week.
- Drew: Pac 12 after dark produces another upset. Arizona takes down UCLA.
- Miles: UCLA is too much on defense for the Wildcats. Chip Kelly keeps winning.
- Russ: UCLA has been good to me this season, I’ll roll with the Bruins here.
Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard
Staff Standings
Overall Season Win %
- Drew: 70%
- Russ: 68%
- Miles: 59%
- Anthony: 57%
- Austin: 56%
