How to Watch: TCU Football at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Game 9: at Texas Tech
NOV. 2 | JONES AT&T STADIUM (56,200) | LUBBOCK, TX | 6:00 PM
TV: FS1
Streaming: Fox Sports App // FoxSports.com
Talent: Jeff Levering, Mark Helfrich
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 136 or 200
Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- Following an open date, TCU returns to action Thursday when it faces Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on FS1.
- TCU’s four-game winning streak over Texas Tech is its longest since being victorious in the opening five games of the series (1926-30).
- TCU’s last four trips to Jones AT&T Stadium, all victories (2015, 55-52; 2017, 27-3; 2019, 33-31; 2021, 52-31), mark the only time in program history it has won consecutive games in Lubbock.
- Since 2019, TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes ranks second in the state of Texas for winning percentage (.724, 42-16) by an active FBS head coach with at least one season completed.
- TCU is 11-3 in Big 12 regular-season games under Dykes.
- The Horned Frogs are 7-2 in road contests under Dykes. 4Dykes is the fastest TCU head coach to 17 wins, taking just 22 games, since Dutch Meyer (21 games, 1934-35). Meyer led the Horned Frogs to national championships in 1935 and 1938.
- TCU is 17-1 under Dykes when ahead or even in turnover margin. 4With last year’s 34-24 win over Texas Tech, Dykes is 1-0 versus his alma mater.
- TCU has just 26 scholarship players remaining from its 5-7 team in 2021, the year prior to Dykes arriving as head coach.
- With seven home dates and road contests at Houston and Texas Tech, TCU plays nine of its 12 regular-season games in Texas this season.
- Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to win a CFP game.
FAMILIAR FACES
- TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes is a 1993 Texas Tech graduate and son of legendary Red Raiders’ Head Coach Spike Dykes. Spike coached Texas Tech from 1986-99. Sonny spent seven seasons on the coaching staff at Texas Tech, serving as receivers coach from 2000-04 and adding the title of co-offensive coordinator from 2005-06.
- Sonny Dykes lettered two seasons in baseball at Texas Tech.
- TCU Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles played his senior season of high school football at Frenship in Wolfforth, Texas, just outside Lubbock.
SADDLE TROPHY
- A longtime tradition was renewed in 2017 when TCU and Texas Tech battled for the Saddle Trophy. The teams used to compete annually in the West Texas Championship for the Saddle Trophy, before it went away in the early 1970s.
- Created by M.L. Leddy’s Boots & Saddlery of Fort Worth, the Saddle Trophy sits on a stand and includes the logos for TCU and Texas Tech. Scores for 60-plus years of the rivalry are represented on the stand.
SERIES HISTORY
- Texas Tech holds a 32-30-3 edge over TCU in the all-time series which began with a 28-16 Horned Frogs’ win in Fort Worth in 1926.
- TCU has won its last four games at Jones AT&T Stadium, improving to 10-18-3 against the Red Raiders in Lubbock. The Horned Frogs are 20-14 versus Texas Tech in Fort Worth.
- Since TCU began Big 12 play in 2012, the road team has won seven of 11 games in the series.
UNIFORM WATCH:
The Details pic.twitter.com/nJ21S3vSrG— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 31, 2023
Game 9 ⚫️ ⚫️@teeterhenry3 | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/CIgzQUKt4x— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 1, 2023
Loading comments...