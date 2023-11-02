Frogs Up Podcast: Texas Tech Preview

The TCU Horned Frogs look to make it five straight over the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a Thursday night Battle for the Saddle in Lubbock. We break down how the Frogs match up with the Raiders, who the key players will be, and the keys to the game.

The Big 12 Week 10 preview features two of the biggest games of the season: Kansas State at Texas and the final Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 announced 2024-2027 football schedules for the 16-team league. TCU will continue an annual rivalry with Baylor and gets Utah and Texas Tech in 3 of the 4 years.

TCU Basketball exhibition vs. Texas Wesleyan gave a first look into what this team can do ahead of the season opener on Monday.

TCU Soccer dropped its first game of the Big 12 Tourney and has left its NCAA Tournament fate in the hands of the selection committee.

