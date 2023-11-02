 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Football: TCU kicker Griffin Kell nominated for 2023 Burlsworth Trophy

The award is presented each year to one outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

By Russell Hodges
TCU v Kansas State Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

TCU kicker Griffin Kell was recently nominated for the 2023 Burlsworth Trophy, which is given each year to one outstanding college football player who began his career as walk-on. A fifth-year senior for the Horned Frogs, Kell has converted over 50 field goals and over 150 extra points throughout his career in Fort Worth. The Arlington, Texas native returned for a fifth season at TCU after enjoying a career season in 2022, converting 89.5 percent of his field goals (17-of-19) along with nearly 100 percent of his extra points (62-of-64).

Kell’s 2023 season has been an up-and-down ride, with the talented kicker finishing 0-for-3 on field-goal attempts during TCU’s loss against West Virginia and 3-for-5 on field-goal tries when the Horned Frogs defeated Houston. Kell also missed his lone field-goal attempt in the season-opening loss to Colorado, but he was a perfect 2-for-2 against both Nicholls State and SMU. Kell also went 3-for-3 in TCU’s win over BYU and 1-for-1 at Kansas State.

The Burlsworth Trophy was founded in 2010, with past winners including Stetson Bennett (Georgia), Hunter Renfrow (Clemson) and two-time winner Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma).

