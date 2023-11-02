Game Thread: TCU Football at Texas Tech Red Raiders

The TCU Horned Frogs (4-4; 2-3 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5; 2-3 Big 12)do battle Thursday night in Lubbock to secure the Saddle Trophy in the West Texas Championship, a rivalry game that dates back to 1926, with the Frogs winning the last four contests. Both programs entered the season with sky-high preseason expectations - the Frogs coming off a run to the National Championship and the Raiders picked as a Big 12 and CFP contender - but both have fallen well short of those goals. The disappointment began for both right from Week One, as TTU went to Laramie and fell to the Wyoming Cowboys in a 2 OT thriller, while TCU dropped its season opener on the national stage vs. Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

With the season reaching the final stages, this represents a near must-win for both teams in the push for bowl eligibility. Can the Horned Frogs bring the Saddle Trophy back to Fort Worth for the fifth consecutive season?