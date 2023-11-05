Pro Frogs: Former TCU standout KaVontae Turpin scores third touchdown this season

Former TCU wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin continued to see his role grow with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, catching his second touchdown pass from Dak Prescott this season and creating a highlight on special teams with a big return as the Cowboys faced the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys deep inside the Philadelphia red zone, Prescott connected with Turpin on a 5-yard touchdown pass, which also resulted in Turpin’s third offensive touchdown this season.

Turpin is now up to six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns as well as six carries for 66 yards and one touchdown this season. The former Horned Frog standout also returned a kick nearly 50 yards during the first quarter, setting the Dallas offense up in prime field position. Through seven games, Turpin has returned eight punts for 45 yards and five kicks for 142 yards with a long of 66 yards. Turpin has seen his role grow from the 2022 season, when he primarily served as a returner and recorded over 800 total yards on special teams.