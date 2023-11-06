Frogs Up Podcast: Texas Tech Recap

TCU Football took its fifth loss of the season, falling in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders take advantage of two Josh Hoover interceptions to take down the Horned Frogs. We recap the game, the key moments, the takeaways, and what we hope to see from the Frogs over the season’s final quarter.

Big 12 Week 10 delivered the drama as OK State as OU off with a loss in the final Big 12 Bedlam, Texas escapes K-State in OT, UCF finally gets a conference win, and Baylor becomes cautionary tale.

Also:

Previews of Men’s & Women’s Basketball Monday night season openers

Volleyball swept by ISU, needs run to help Tourney case

Soccer awaits NCAA Tournament selection show fate on Monday

Men’s Tennis ITA Fall Nationals performance

Beach Volleyball duo wins AVCA Pairs National Championship

