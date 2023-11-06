TCU News: “Our best players are not playing very well”

Football

Tascosa’s Major Everhart learning and progressing at TCU | Press Pass Sports

Everhart did see action in the second half as a receiver and showed the speed and moves Tascosa fans loved to watch during a career which featured a senior season of 1,647 yards and 15 touchdown, many overall dazzling runs and a state track appearance in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as a junior. “I definitely made the right decision coming to TCU,” Everhart said. “Like I said, I’m learning and just more comfortable with everything going on.”

Seventh-ranked Texas opens as a double-digit road favorite over TCU | 247Sports

The recent series with TCU hasn’t been kind to Texas, but the oddsmakers expect the fortunes of the seventh-ranked Longhorns to turn around when they meet the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth next Saturday

Steven Johnson: Where does TCU turn after another disappointing Big 12 defeat? | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

When asked afterward what changes needed to be made on defense, coach Sonny Dykes’ answer was telling. “We’ve got to get our guys to play good,” Dykes said. “Our best players are not playing very well and guys that are good players that have played well for us in the past are not playing particularly well.”

Possum disrupts TCU-Texas Tech game, goes viral after being dragged off the field | Fox News

College football games are no stranger to on-field disruptions, but Thursday night’s TCU-Texas Tech game was interrupted when a wild possum ran across the field. Between the first and second quarter of the game, the critter was seen running across the field near the 10-yard line as fans in the crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, cheered the animal on.

Texas Tech Holds On For Victory Over TCU | Big 12

On Thursday night in Lubbock, the Red Raiders were staring down the real possibility of the 2023 season ending on Black Friday in Austin. They hosted rival TCU in the Battle for the Saddle, who also has been wildly inconsistent this season. The game was tightly contested to the very end. But thanks to some timely defense, Texas Tech holds on to a potential bowl season birth. Joey McGuire’s team earned a much-needed 35-28 victory over the Horned Frogs.

Texas Tech builds cushion, then fends off TCU | National Football Post

Texas Tech topped visiting TCU 35-28 in a back-and-forth Big 12 shootout Thursday night in Lubbock, Texas. Two teams desperate for a victory played like it Thursday, as Texas Tech constructed a healthy first-half cushion and refused to blink when TCU staged a second-half rally.

Men’s Basketball

TCU Horned Frogs open season at home against the Southern Jaguars | AP News

The TCU Horned Frogs open the season at home against the Southern Jaguars. TCU went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Horned Frogs allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Preview: vs. Southern | TCU Athletics

Horned Frogs open the regular season Monday at 8 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Preview: TCU Opens 2023-24 Season vs. Oral Roberts | TCU Athletics

Mark Campbell is set to make his TCU head coaching debut. Campbell was named the eighth head coach in program history on March 21. TCU head coaches are 5-2 all-time in their first game donning the purple and white.