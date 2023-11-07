TCU News: Texas QB Quinn Ewers upgraded to day-to-day ahead of game vs. TCU

Football

Beat TCU: Horned Frogs aim for a Texas upset to sweeten a sour season | Longhorns Wire

Texas should demolish TCU this week. It should be a lot more like the first half of the Kansas State game than the second half. The potential return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers would make that result more likely. Nevertheless, what should happen often doesn’t happen when the Longhorns travel to Fort Worth.

Four things to know about TCU’s next opponent, No. 7 Texas | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Last season, TCU’s matchup with Texas had college football playoff implications and was one of the top Big 12 games of the year. This year’s matchup does as well, but it’s the Horned Frogs who will try to play spoiler. TCU comes into the marquee in-state battle limping with a 4-5 record and a two-game losing skid at the hands of Kansas State and Texas Tech.

Texas coach Sarkisian upgrades injured QB Quinn Ewers to ‘day to day’ as Longhorns prep for TCU | USA Today

Injured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has resumed throwing again and been upgraded as “day to day,” coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. Sarkisian said Ewers began throwing in practice late last week and threw again on Monday.

Micah Peavy scores 21 points to lead hot-shooting TCU over Southern 108-75 in a season opener | USA Today

Peavy shot 10 of 13 from the field and Coles finished 5-of-7 shooting for TCU, which shot 61.4% (43 of 70) overall. Avery Anderson III added 15 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. chipped in 14 and Trevian Tennyson had 13 for TCU. Nelson had game-highs of six assists and five steals. Tennyson made three of the Horned Frogs' 10 3-pointers.

Peavy sets new career-high as TCU rolls scrappy Southern in season opener | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cole added another mid-range bucket and then converted a three-point play to make it 38-26 late in the first half. The power forward drilled a 3-pointer during that stretch as well and was the first Horned Frog to reach double digits. “He’s playing really well, at times I think he can be our all-around best player,” Dixon said. “He’s playing better defensively, he did some good things today defensively.”

Conner's Historic Night Paces TCU in Season-Opening Win Over Oral Roberts | TCU Athletics