Soccer: TCU not selected for NCAA Tournament

TCU Soccer’s season came to an unfortunate end on Monday as the Selection Show for the 2023 NCAA Tournament came and went without the Horned Frogs being announced as a participant. TCU has made every Tournament since 2015 while reaching the Sweet 16 the last three seasons. That pedigree did not carry enough weight with the selection committee as the Frogs’ resume could not stand up to the scrutiny, finishing the season 10-6-3 overall after a crushing first round loss in the Big 12 Tournament, surrendering three second-half goals to UCF.

The Big 12 sent three teams into the bracket: the Texas Longhorns got in with a 5-seed thanks to winning the Big 12 Championship; Texas Tech earned a 2-seed with its regular season dominance of the conference, picking up its first league loss in the conference tourney; and BYU was granted a 1-seed despite not winning the conference regular season or tournament. TCU was 0-2-1 against those three teams, with all three games coming on the road: losing to the Red Raiders and Longhorns while salvaging a draw in Provo vs. BYU.

TCU played a challenging non-conference schedule, playing three additional tournament teams. TCU took losses to 1-seed Florida State and 2-seed Penn State and picked up a win over 8-seed Texas A&M. Unfortunately, TCU took some results that ultimately crushed its resume on the season: draws vs. UAB & Houston and losses to Butler and UCF.

This brings an end to the TCU career of an all-time great Horned Frog, as Gracie Brian will finish her five seasons in Fort Worth with 35 career goals and 27 assists, delivering two regular season Big 12 championships and a Big 12 Tournament championship.