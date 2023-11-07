Women’s Basketball: TCU begins Mark Campbell era with win over Oral Roberts

New head coach Mark Campbell made his debut for the TCU women’s basketball team on Monday evening, when the Horned Frogs rolled over Oral Roberts for a 76-56 win to tip off the 2023-24 season. Newcomers Madison Conner and Sedona Prince each had fantastic performances for the Horned Frogs, with the Arizona transfer Conner scoring a team-high 30 points while adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. The Oregon transfer Prince also notched a double-double in the win, scoring 15 points and adding 10 rebounds down low.





The TCU offense cruised during Monday’s game, with the Horned Frogs recording 18 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. Cal State Fullerton transfer Una Jovanovic compiled 11 points and five assists, while Baylor transfer Jaden Owens ran the offensive effectively for the Horned Frogs, finishing with a team-high seven assists. Stanford transfer Agnes Emma-Nnopu showed her two-way skills in the win, snatching a team-leading three steals while pitching in seven points for the TCU offense.

TCU finished with 38 points in the paint and 18 second-chance points during Monday’s win. The Horned Frogs also collected 10 fast break points and 20 points off the bench. The TCU defense blocked eight shots, recorded five steals and limited Oral Roberts to a 31.9 percent shooting rate from the field. Oral Roberts was also held to a 3-for-18 mark from 3-point land. TCU dominated the first quarter of play, outscoring the Golden Eagles 20-8 during that period to earn a double-digit lead. The Horned Frogs led 38-27 at halftime and effectively sealed its win with a strong third quarter, where TCU outscored the Golden Eagles 23-11.

TCU (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) will return home for a nonconference game against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.