Men’s Tennis: TCU netters shine at ITA Fall National Championships

The TCU men’s tennis team concludes the fall portion of the 2023-24 season this past week, with five individuals representing the Horned Frogs at the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego, California. Jack Pinnington and Pedro Vives took the court for singles play, while Vives and Sebastian Gorzny, along with Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted, battled in the doubles bracket. Pinnington achieved a historic feat in the singles tournament, becoming the first TCU player in 41 years to advance to the final round. David Pate won in 1982.

Pinnington finished with a 4-1 record over five matches in the singles tournament. The TCU standout defeated Wake Forest’s Filippo Moroni 6-1, 6-2 during the Round of 32 before scoring a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Ohio State’s Alexander Bernard, the No. 10 ranked singles player in the nation, during the Round of 16. Pinnington’s run continued with a 6-4, 6-3 win over UC Santa Barbara’s Pablo Masjuan in the quarterfinal round and a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Ohio State’s Jack Anthrop in the semifinal round to clinch his berth in the title match.





That's three ITA National Fall Championships singles quarterfinalists for TCU in the last two years#GoFrogs x #ITATennis pic.twitter.com/GZx4bVsGHp — TCU Men's Tennis (@TCUMensTennis) November 2, 2023

Pedro Vives reached the quarterfinals of the singles tournament with a 2-1 record over three matches. Vives took down two quality opponents including Arizona’s Colton Smith, the No. 23 ranked player nationally, who Vives eliminated 6-2, 6-2. Vives also took down Stanford’s Samir Banerjee, the No. 29 ranked player nationally, with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. Both Vives and Pinnington were eliminated by Texas standout Micah Braswell, who won the championship.

In doubles, Vives and Sebastian Gorzny went 3-1 over four matches and reached the semifinal round. The TCU duo eliminated Arizona’s Jay Friend and Colton Smith 6-3, 7-6 before defeating Memphis netters Charlie Berry and Pablo Alemany as well as Ohio State’s Robert Cash and J.J. Tracy, the No. 12 ranked combo in the country. Chan and Maxted went 2-1 over three matches to reach the quarterfinals, scoring a massive 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 victory over Illinois netters Karlis Ozolins and Hunter Heck, the No. 16 ranked doubles team. The Horned Frogs also defeated Creighton’s Alejandro Gandini and Matthew Lanahan 6-4, 6-3.