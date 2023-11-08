TCU News: “I would say these three games mean a lot to us.”

Basketball

TCU takes on Omaha after Peavy's 21-point showing | The Washington Post

TCU plays the Omaha Mavericks after Micah Peavy scored 21 points in TCU’s 108-75 victory against the Southern Jaguars. TCU finished 22-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

Football

Can No. 7 Texas maintain playoff push against TCU? | CBSSports.com

It's the final scheduled meeting between the longtime rivals, as Texas (8-1, 5-1) will move to the Southeastern Conference in 2024. The Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4), who played in the CFP championship game last season but have struggled to find consistency this year, would like nothing more than to damage Texas' hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Texas Football Faces QB Dispute Ahead of TCU Matchup | The Daily Texan

Murphy will look to make his third start this Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas. After Ewers was named the starting quarterback early on in the preseason, there was big talk about who would be the backup, and redshirt freshman Arch Manning gave Murphy a run for his money.

TCU still riding with Josh Hoover at quarterback | 247Sports

“I think Chandler is healthier. That’s the big thing we’re trying to do this week is just get an evaluation on him,” he said. “He clearly wants to play and is excited to get back and help the team win. He’s got a great attitude and wants to do the right thing.” “I think the biggest thing we have to do is just make sure he’s healthy and we protect him and put him in a good situation.”

Texas Approaching TCU Matchup Like 'It's A Championship Game' | MSN

the Longhorns have a chance to be in the same position as TCU was last November... fighting for a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff berth. So with that in mind, despite the Frogs' 4-5 record, the Horns are approaching Saturday night's tilt with a championship mentality. “We know what happened when they came into our house and they got that game from us,” Ford said. “It’s us wanting to go get our revenge kind of deal." “They’ve got really quality players,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. We know they’ll be ready to play. We know we’ll get their best shot.”

